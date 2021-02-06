This spoof trailer for a Handforth Parish Council movie is magnificent

That Handforth Parish Council meeting – you might have heard about it – was the gift that kept on giving this week, making a star out of Jackie Weaver and much else besides.

And you might have think you’re read enough about it by now but if you haven’t seen this, then you really do need to watch one more thing. Because it’s magnificent.

And just three of the things people were saying about it …

I’ve probably watched 20 different edits now. It’s still destroying me. https://t.co/zTAQpGhyqp — Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 5, 2021

It’s by the god people of @spoofed_uk who you can follow on Twitter here and find on Facebook over here.



