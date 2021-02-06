This spoof trailer for a Handforth Parish Council movie is magnificent
That Handforth Parish Council meeting – you might have heard about it – was the gift that kept on giving this week, making a star out of Jackie Weaver and much else besides.
And you might have think you’re read enough about it by now but if you haven’t seen this, then you really do need to watch one more thing. Because it’s magnificent.
The Political Thriller of the Decade!! 🎥#HandforthParishCouncil #Handforth #JACKIEWEAVER pic.twitter.com/7RHfksxY70
— Spoofed (@spoofed_uk) February 5, 2021
And just three of the things people were saying about it …
Incredible https://t.co/AaLoKHlEvJ
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 5, 2021
THIS WINS. THIS. WINS. EVERYTHING. https://t.co/fL6xd33MiD
— Emma Kennedy💙 (@EmmaKennedy) February 5, 2021
I’ve probably watched 20 different edits now. It’s still destroying me. https://t.co/zTAQpGhyqp
— Sue Perkins 💙 (@sueperkins) February 5, 2021
It’s by the god people of @spoofed_uk who you can follow on Twitter here and find on Facebook over here.
Source Twitter @spoofed_uk