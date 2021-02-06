These penguins lining up to be weighed is making everyone’s day better

We’re fairly confident in saying it’s been a long week – a very long week – and this video of penguins being weighed at St Louis Zoo might be just what you need to take the edge off right now.

The utterly adorable clip viral because, well, watch.

Never get bored of penguins getting weighed 🐧 🎥 St Louis Zoo pic.twitter.com/qwNkWCXvLu — Alan McGinlay (@AlanMcGinlay) February 5, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it.

I don’t know what that penguin was saying, but it was very passionate about it — Derek Vig (@DerekVig) February 5, 2021

It’s impossible to be grumpy whilst watching penguins. Penguins are good for your mental health. They should be on prescription. — Robin (@robinchittock69) February 5, 2021

He acts like he’s being murdered, friends all come to make sure he’s ok and then they all want to play! 😂😂😂😂 — traveladdict (@TravelAddict50) February 5, 2021

I think he objected to the butt nudge. He was like "I WAS GETTING UP THERE IF YOU'D JUST GIVE ME A SECOND" — grey (@greyfavorite) February 5, 2021

To conclude …

Timeline cleanser: You didn’t know you needed to watch penguins being weighed today – but you so did… pic.twitter.com/eGBykYZsWh — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) February 5, 2021

