Simply 16 very funny tweets about pandemic life

The UK’s vaccine rollout has been – against all non-biased predictions – competent, so far. While this is cause for optimism, the pandemic is still going on, and the awful casualties continue.

We tip our hats, from a suitable distance, to these funny people who have managed to make us laugh at the situation.

1.

Make the weekend feel special by not changing into your work pajamas — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 30, 2021

2.

Other countries looking at the British government's handling of COVID. pic.twitter.com/PvlG00PBFx — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 29, 2021

3.

i won't be going to see this film pic.twitter.com/maEL1IrlRS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2021

4.

People can be critical of the Prime Minister, but Boris and his dad deserve credit for developing such an effective vaccine. https://t.co/4vZFLtqiv0 — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 29, 2021

5.

I miss socialising then beating myself up for days afterwards reliving every stupid thing I said — Sara Gibbs (@Sara_Rose_G) February 1, 2021

6.

Dear self, welcome to a new emotion: vaccine envy. — David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) January 31, 2021

7.

Right I’m sorry I don’t want to cause more strife on Twitter but. This is my least favourite of all the lockdowns. I’m so sorry lockdown 3 fans but this is the rubbishist out of the trilogy. Noone is even making bread this time. — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 31, 2021

8.