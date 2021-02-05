Simply 16 very funny tweets about pandemic life
The UK’s vaccine rollout has been – against all non-biased predictions – competent, so far. While this is cause for optimism, the pandemic is still going on, and the awful casualties continue.
We tip our hats, from a suitable distance, to these funny people who have managed to make us laugh at the situation.
If you like these, give them a retweet and a follow.
1.
Make the weekend feel special by not changing into your work pajamas
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 30, 2021
2.
Other countries looking at the British government's handling of COVID. pic.twitter.com/PvlG00PBFx
— Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) January 29, 2021
3.
i won't be going to see this film pic.twitter.com/maEL1IrlRS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 31, 2021
4.
People can be critical of the Prime Minister, but Boris and his dad deserve credit for developing such an effective vaccine. https://t.co/4vZFLtqiv0
— Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) January 29, 2021
5.
I miss socialising then beating myself up for days afterwards reliving every stupid thing I said
— Sara Gibbs (@Sara_Rose_G) February 1, 2021
6.
Dear self, welcome to a new emotion: vaccine envy.
— David Aaronovitch (@DAaronovitch) January 31, 2021
7.
Right I’m sorry I don’t want to cause more strife on Twitter but. This is my least favourite of all the lockdowns. I’m so sorry lockdown 3 fans but this is the rubbishist out of the trilogy. Noone is even making bread this time.
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) January 31, 2021
8.
Taking Back Co -mprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership… https://t.co/r8k8O0hc9h
— christhebarker (@christhebarker) January 30, 2021