This TikToker had the funniest reaction to the stupidest hacks you’ll see today

If you haven’t seen TheMJWay on TikTok – or, indeed, on his YouTube or Twitter accounts – you really have been missing out, because his reaction videos are some of the funniest things on the internet.

His MO is to watch other people’s hacks and put his own unique spin on them with hilarious commentary.

Sometimes he likes the hacks …

And other times he’s less keen.

In this clip, however, he describes one hack as “The stupidest thing I’ve ever seen. Ever.”

And the others aren’t great, either.

Hilarious. Remember to get permission from the bill payer before cutting the dirty bits off your jumpers, kids. Or just wash them.

Here are some reactions we enjoyed to MJ’s hilarious clip.

In the interest of balance, they may not all have been terrible ideas.

Therefore …

Now, go and follow MJ so you never miss a post.

Source TheMJWay Image Screengrab