You might have seen a few of these style videos before, but we’re reasonably confident in saying you have never seen one quite so elaborate as this.

‘This brings a new meaning to the tablecloth game,’ said Stars227 who shared it over on Reddit.

‘The random shit that people think to do amazes me sometimes.’ TheGreyestStone

‘The random shit that THIS GUY does is amazing.’ Alexhuckie

‘At some point we have to concede that there is a best. He will never rest until we recognise him.’ Chevalier77

‘I don’t recognise him with all those clothes on.’ wtph

And there’s loads more of this sort of thing here. You might want to check who else can see your screen before you click.

READ MORE

This cat playing with his army man toy is 11 seconds very well spent

Source Instagram @uespiiiiii

H/T Reddit u/Stars227