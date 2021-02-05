This American’s hilarious thread about weird British traits went viral because she knows us so well

Sometimes it takes an outsider to come in and spot the weird stuff that you do, and this is exactly what an American who’s been living in the UK for 10 years has just done to the British.

Jessica Rose – @jesslynnrose on Twitter – took a bit of time out to list all of the things she still found ‘weird as hell’ about the UK nearly 10 years after she arrived here.

Jessica is from the US and came here after living in Japan.

‘I now live in Birmingham which I am firmly convinced is the nicest city in the world to live in,’ she says. ‘I work in tech and have very ugly cats.’

And here’s her take on living in the UK, 10 years in, which has just gone wildly viral on Twitter because it’s very funny and so, so true.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Article Pages: 1 2