The teen who heckled Chris Whitty had his PlayStation confiscated by his mum

People were rightly appalled, recently, when a video of Professor Chris Whitty being heckled in the street went viral.

It was brought to most people’s attention via this tweet from Conservative MP, Matt Vickers.

Because there’s always an idiot – and it’s often Right Said Fred – there was this …

People who aren’t covidiots had an altogether different reaction.

When asked about it in the briefing, the doctor brushed it off.

However, one person who couldn’t dismiss it so easily was the lad’s mum.

According to the Guardian, she has not only taken away the 15-year-old’s PlayStation, but she’s forcing him to record an apology video for Chris Whitty.

This is how Twitter reacted to his punishment.

Labour’s Dawn Butler had this generous offer.

That’s going to make a great ‘And how did you get into politics?’ story one day.

Source Daily Mail Image Screengrab, Hello Lightbulb on Unsplash