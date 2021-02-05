The teen who heckled Chris Whitty had his PlayStation confiscated by his mum

People were rightly appalled, recently, when a video of Professor Chris Whitty being heckled in the street went viral.

It was brought to most people’s attention via this tweet from Conservative MP, Matt Vickers.

*Please share* This is appalling, I really can't believe this footage. Chris Whitty is doing all he can to help guide us through this crisis and should never be subjected to this abuse. pic.twitter.com/90wxuQZW0t — Matt Vickers MP (@Matt_VickersMP) February 2, 2021

Because there’s always an idiot – and it’s often Right Said Fred – there was this …

No one twisted his arm, he’s lucky to have a job, millions aren’t so fortunate. — Right Said Fred (@TheFreds) February 2, 2021

People who aren’t covidiots had an altogether different reaction.

Oh my god! That boy has got some strange things on his mind. He’s just made a big fool of himself. You were very brave to stand with your head held up high Chris Whitty as you should you’re the answer to our prayers every night 🙏🌈 — mandy-jayne ahlfors (@artbymandy) February 3, 2021

Just seen footage of the abuse of @CMO_England in the news which is outrageous. Chris Whitty deserves our respect. — Kiley Tan (@MrKileyTan) February 3, 2021

When asked about it in the briefing, the doctor brushed it off.

"The odd young lad showing off occasionally happens… I'm sure he'll become a model citizen… and hopefully more like Captain Tom" Prof Chris Whitty says he "didn't think anything of" being harassed in the street, in a video that has gone viralhttps://t.co/pfApn1Ih2E pic.twitter.com/oC1ThX6DLO — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) February 3, 2021

Love that Chris Whitty answer to the Covidiot who harangued him in the street.

Real 'I've treated drunks in A&E on a Friday night' vibe.. — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) February 3, 2021

However, one person who couldn’t dismiss it so easily was the lad’s mum.

According to the Guardian, she has not only taken away the 15-year-old’s PlayStation, but she’s forcing him to record an apology video for Chris Whitty.

This is how Twitter reacted to his punishment.

When your mam takes your PlayStation because you were horrible to Chris Whitty. pic.twitter.com/GsTplmw7Gd — Bartram (@bartramsgob) February 4, 2021

Something any mother does as an absolute last resort. https://t.co/vOzOg4Eyck — Liz (@Lizzp75) February 4, 2021

😂Silly, silly lad.

Bad enough getting a bollocking, but getting your PlayStation taken away and it making the national news is mortifying 😂 — The Korova Milkbar (@FishInky) February 4, 2021

Poor Chris Whitty. First someone gives him abuse and then someone nicks his PlayStation. pic.twitter.com/JLXmbbZ8vn — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 4, 2021

Any Government minister who argues with Chris Whitty gets their Playstation confiscated. Enshrine it in law. — Differently Dave (@GoldenVision90) February 4, 2021

Labour’s Dawn Butler had this generous offer.

I think Chris Whitty handled this well and have a classy response at the press conference. And I think this Mum has great parenting skills. And if her Son is into politics send me an email let's redirect his energy and turn it into something positive. https://t.co/aoKeOhPIsd — Dawn Butler MP✊🏾💙 (@DawnButlerBrent) February 4, 2021

That’s going to make a great ‘And how did you get into politics?’ story one day.

READ MORE

The 12 best reactions to the Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance coronavirus briefing

Source Daily Mail Image Screengrab, Hello Lightbulb on Unsplash