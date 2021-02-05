Footage of a parish council meeting went viral because it’s pure cut-throat drama – 19 favourite reactions

A Zoom meeting of Handforth Parish Council trended on Twitter for hours when its high drama became apparent.

It makes any spat between Boris Johnson and Kier Starmer look like BFFs arguing about which pizza to order on movie night.

i’ve never missed in person meetings more than i did watching this parish council meeting descend into chaos pic.twitter.com/I75zi1fIK5 — janine (@janinemas0n) February 4, 2021

We have @shaanthepenguin to thank for drawing Janine’s attention to this now iconic video.

AHAHA, my pastime of watching random council meetings has made one of my friends famous, and I’ve begun the downfall of Handsforth Parish Council! here we gooooooo…. https://t.co/eeIxT7ecV8 — founder of jackie weaver (shaan) (@shaanthepenguin) February 4, 2021

One man who knows good real-life drama when he sees it is Piers Morgan, and he gave it his seal of approval.

This is fabulous 👇👇 https://t.co/oLd4RveNIU — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) February 4, 2021

For background, we cross to our new parish council correspondent, Liam Thorp –

So for clarity, the meeting was called because the chair refused to hold meetings But he turned up to it so was invited to be the chair But he refused to accept the meeting so was kicked into the waiting room with several others by the no-nonsense Jackie Weaver pic.twitter.com/3StJKTQNwq — Liam Thorp 💙 (@LiamThorpECHO) February 4, 2021

Pick your fighter. Was Jackie Weaver merely trying to run an orderly meeting, or is she the latest insurrectionist of 2021?

These are some favourite reactions we spotted, but it’s well worth a deep dive into the #HandforthParishCouncil, ‘Jackie Weaver’ and ‘standing orders’ search terms.

1.

British democracy is a beautiful thing https://t.co/O9Acl4dwoe — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) February 4, 2021

2.

Jackie Weaver is the british AOC — Stephen Is A Wizard Who Can Do Magic (@stepheniscowboy) February 4, 2021

3.

Jackie Weaver login onto Zoom on 10th December 2020 pic.twitter.com/1O0hCh7hbZ — Disobedient Avocado 💙 (@WMT_TM) February 4, 2021

4.

Just took 93yr Mum to vote, she’s registered blind. In a very loud voice she said, “Which box for Jackie Weaver?” A cheer went up from waiting parish councillors — Stephen Is A Wizard Who Can Do Magic (@stepheniscowboy) February 4, 2021

5.

Watch a coup d'etat unfold in real time at a parish council. Even Putin would shudder https://t.co/ofS9oRmbC3 — (((Nick Cohen))) (@NickCohen4) February 4, 2021

6.

Give Cllr. Jackie Weaver the MBE that was being saved for Toby Young. — Tom Forth (@thomasforth) February 4, 2021

7.

jackie weaver kicking people off the handforth parish council zoom meeting pic.twitter.com/VF1HfwqCwR — Abby Tomlinson (@twcuddleston) February 4, 2021

8.