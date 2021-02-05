Our 25 favourite funny tweets of the week

We’ve trawled through Twitter so you don’t have to, just so we could bring you twenty-five of the funniest tweets from the past week.

Retweet your favourites.

1.

RoboCop: *about to arrest me* Me: before you arrest me, which of these 9 pictures have cars in them RoboCop: I’m going to let you off with a warning — Ygrene™ (@Ygrene) January 30, 2021

2.

And he wrote them all a John Deere letter. pic.twitter.com/uRn66zJ18L — Martyn (@moc_moc_a_moc) January 31, 2021

3.

[interview]

“So, what do you enjoy doing when you’re not working?”

“I enjoy going for walks, watching films and cooking”

“And your pet hates?”

“Going for walks, trips to the vets and shitting outside when it’s raining” — GlennyRodge (@GlennyRodge) February 2, 2021

4.

Daniel Craig at the Premiere of No Time To Die… pic.twitter.com/KTyDvo3Bbn — Barry Hartigan (@BarryHartigan) January 29, 2021

5.

I feel presentation is as important as the meal itself. pic.twitter.com/J7tXa3UPin — Fergi (@LolaFaglana) January 31, 2021

6.

New Dracula just dropped pic.twitter.com/HtshQimGOr — TheIainDuncanSmiths (@TheIDSmiths) January 31, 2021

7.

Was going to take the piss out of this cat then remembered the time I lost my phone on the train and googled "who do you report a lost phone to" on what turned out to be my phonepic.twitter.com/XCCrlYDSLc — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 3, 2021

8.

Im so sick of effect vs affect let’s just start using æffect — cal? (@cal_gif) January 31, 2021

9.

Man, how hot do you think Freud's mom was? — Rachel McCartney (@RachelMComedy) January 30, 2021

10.

My favourite layers: – Cake

– Ozone

– Buffy the Vampire's — Alasdair Beckett-King (@MisterABK) February 1, 2021

11.

a national clap but everyone uses two halves of a coconut so we terrify france into thinking there's a giant horse — joe (@mutablejoe) February 3, 2021

12.