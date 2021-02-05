BA and Heathrow had shocking reactions to Right Said Fred’s maskless travel boast

Right Said Fred posted a tweet about their experience at Heathrow Airport, and it was a classic of the ‘and then everyone cheered’ genre of dubious internet claims.

People were less surprised at the tweeter, presumably Richard Fairbrass – who claims to have exemption status – boasting about being praised for their stance than they were at the reaction of the airport and the airline.

Alex added this.

Heathrow deleted that response and replaced it with this –

While British Airways simply deleted theirs, without giving an explanation of their initial poor response.

It’s entirely possible that automated responses were responsible for both tweets, but people still felt they shouldn’t have happened.

Here’s how tweeters reacted to the exchanges.

Sorcha Ní Nia underlined why the tweets were unacceptable.

