BA and Heathrow had shocking reactions to Right Said Fred’s maskless travel boast

Right Said Fred posted a tweet about their experience at Heathrow Airport, and it was a classic of the ‘and then everyone cheered’ genre of dubious internet claims.

People were less surprised at the tweeter, presumably Richard Fairbrass – who claims to have exemption status – boasting about being praised for their stance than they were at the reaction of the airport and the airline.

Is it any wonder why the UK is suffering one of worst in the world with #COVID19? English band ‘Right Said Fred’ brag about refusing to wear a mask at Heathrow, claims staff applauded move & for “speaking out on Covid” BOTH Heathrow + BA reply, saying it’s ‘great to hear’?!?! pic.twitter.com/YmWLQO3wN0 — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 4, 2021

Alex added this.

Staggering — Heathrow’s twitter reply even says “Sometimes it’s those simple things…” 🤯 What simple things? The show of support from staff (he claims) following his decision to refuse to wear a mask & therefore endanger the lives of others because he’s a selfish Covidiot? — Alex Macheras (@AlexInAir) February 4, 2021

Heathrow deleted that response and replaced it with this –

We are aware of the oversight and apologise for the error. At Heathrow, we fully support measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19. Face coverings are mandatory and we encourage everyone to wear one at all times, unless they’re exempt. If you notice somebody 1/2 — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) February 4, 2021

2/2 not wearing a face covering whilst at Heathrow, please do not hesitate to speak to a colleague in-terminal about your concerns. https://t.co/YNHav7qp3G — Heathrow Airport (@HeathrowAirport) February 4, 2021

While British Airways simply deleted theirs, without giving an explanation of their initial poor response.

It’s entirely possible that automated responses were responsible for both tweets, but people still felt they shouldn’t have happened.

Here’s how tweeters reacted to the exchanges.

1.

2.

Welcome to death island – a nation of selfish morons. https://t.co/owp4NA43Cr — GET A GRIP 💙 (@docrussjackson) February 5, 2021

3.

BA and Heathrow had a shocker of a day eh pic.twitter.com/yKBBfsiVHi — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 5, 2021

4.

Nothin much goin on here, just Right Said Fred bragging about not wearing a mask in a crowded building before flying during a pandemic, and the UK’s biggest airport @HeathrowAirport congratulating him on doing so. You’d have thought @British_Airways would’ve learned their lesson. pic.twitter.com/O9CZUTDtFa — Pip Taylor (@pipsjukebox) February 4, 2021

5.

What was the essential travel within 5 miles that Right Said Fred took at Heathrow? Have they retrained as emergency aircraft engineers or something? — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) February 4, 2021

6.

Will you take responsibility if it turns out you infect a plane load of passengers? — Dave (@Davehills_UK) February 4, 2021

7.

"Right" said Fred

"Mind how you go" said Heathrow

"Yay!" said BA — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) February 4, 2021

8.

Worked up some new lyrics for you lads: I’m too selfish for a mask

Too selfish for a mask

Won’t wear one, don’t ask! No need to pay royalties if you use them singing in a Co-op or something. Pay it forward. — James Filus (@Syph79) February 4, 2021

9.

Right Fuckwits Said Fred — Mike "little tiny fish" Bevan (@MikeBevan_RG) February 4, 2021

Sorcha Ní Nia underlined why the tweets were unacceptable.

the covid death toll in the UK at the time of me writing this tweet is 109k & climbing so unless you’ve been hacked @British_Airways & @HeathrowAirport do you want to explain why your official Twitter accounts are publicly supporting anti-mask travelling on planes & in airports? pic.twitter.com/xjzmeEhNUd — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 4, 2021

