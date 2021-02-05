Alison Hammond’s birthday has sent her hilarious Harrison Ford interview viral all over again

It’s the great Alison Hammond’s birthday today – many happy returns! – and everyone got a present because it sent her fabulous Bladerunner 2049 interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling viral all over again.

It was included in this brilliant thread of Allison Hammond greatest hits by @jackremmington on Twitter …

…. and here are just three of them, beginning with, you know what.

And this.

And this.

You can find a whole bunch more here, courtesy of @jackremmington which are absolutely worth watching in full.

Source Twitter @jackremmington