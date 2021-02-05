Alison Hammond’s birthday has sent her hilarious Harrison Ford interview viral all over again

It’s the great Alison Hammond’s birthday today – many happy returns! – and everyone got a present because it sent her fabulous Bladerunner 2049 interview with Harrison Ford and Ryan Gosling viral all over again.

It was included in this brilliant thread of Allison Hammond greatest hits by @jackremmington on Twitter …

In honour of our queen Alison Hammond’s birthday today, here’s a thread of some of my favourite moments of hers over the years: — jack(ie weaver) rem x (@jackremmington) February 5, 2021

…. and here are just three of them, beginning with, you know what.

Only Alison could manage to make Harrison Ford actually laugh in an interview. This whole thing is just golden pic.twitter.com/N8wV2td6xQ — jack(ie weaver) rem x (@jackremmington) February 5, 2021

And this.

And this.

I’ll forever be envious that it wasn’t me who had the pleasure of being yeeted into the river by Alison pic.twitter.com/QbJLFcxl1Z — jack(ie weaver) rem x (@jackremmington) February 5, 2021

You can find a whole bunch more here, courtesy of @jackremmington which are absolutely worth watching in full.

