Michael Spicer added credits to his Zoom chat and it’s a roll call of delight

The brilliant Michael Spicer – he of the ‘room next door’ and much else besides fame – has added credits to a Zoom call because he was fed up with them ending so abruptly.

And there’s so much to enjoy here you’ll be pausing and stopping and watching it all over again. And again.

I don't like it when zoom calls end abruptly so I've added credits. pic.twitter.com/wPtzTYZMIZ — Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 4, 2021

Brilliant stuff.

That took a lot of pausing but it was worth it. Glad you only had a cough. I had NO cough but everything else! Oh #Covid! — Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) February 4, 2021

Kept pausing because these were all so perfect ( also sorry you got the bug and glad you are betterrrr ) — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 4, 2021

PS we’re glad you’re feeling better now Michael.

