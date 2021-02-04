Michael Spicer added credits to his Zoom chat and it’s a roll call of delight
The brilliant Michael Spicer – he of the ‘room next door’ and much else besides fame – has added credits to a Zoom call because he was fed up with them ending so abruptly.
And there’s so much to enjoy here you’ll be pausing and stopping and watching it all over again. And again.
I don't like it when zoom calls end abruptly so I've added credits. pic.twitter.com/wPtzTYZMIZ
— Michael Spicer (@MrMichaelSpicer) February 4, 2021
Brilliant stuff.
That took a lot of pausing but it was worth it. Glad you only had a cough. I had NO cough but everything else! Oh #Covid!
— Rachel Parris (@rachelparris) February 4, 2021
Amazing https://t.co/LTmyUAtCR5
— Dom Joly (@domjoly) February 4, 2021
Kept pausing because these were all so perfect ( also sorry you got the bug and glad you are betterrrr )
— Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 4, 2021
PS we’re glad you’re feeling better now Michael.
