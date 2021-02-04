Michael Spicer added credits to his Zoom chat and it’s a roll call of delight

The brilliant Michael Spicer – he of the ‘room next door’ and much else besides fame – has added credits to a Zoom call because he was fed up with them ending so abruptly.

And there’s so much to enjoy here you’ll be pausing and stopping and watching it all over again. And again.

Brilliant stuff.

And in the unlikely event you don’t already, follow @MrMichaelSpicer on Twitter now!

PS we’re glad you’re feeling better now Michael.

