Larry and Paul’s new daily briefing sketch could be their most savage yet

The utterly brilliant Larry and Paul have reduced the Downing Street briefings to their essence, and it’s absolutely savage because it’s so true – yet very funny.

Their latest sketch addresses the vaccination stats, the death of Captain Sir Tom Moore – and Matt Hancock‘s ‘Contagion’ revelation.

When they shared the sketch on Twitter, it got the plaudits it deserves.

Week over week Larry & Paul are creating excellent British comedy. https://t.co/836jGjBnMV — John Di Domenico (@Johnnyd23) February 3, 2021

Much needed therapy. — spoilpartygames (@spoilpartygames) February 3, 2021

Spot on again 👏 P.S. where can I get an "Emotionless Greeting" T shirt? @larryandpaul https://t.co/kCrJBfDR60 — Lisa (@WoodLovelylisat) February 3, 2021

The answer to that question is here.

A slightly familiar chap had this high praise.

HAHAHAHA THESE GUYS ARE THE BEST https://t.co/zUuFyjbksD — Mr Paul Dunphy OBE (@mrpauldunphy) February 3, 2021

Just can’t quite remember how we know him.

Source Larry and Paul Image Screengrab