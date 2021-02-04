Joe Tracini’s commentary turns this Olympic snowboarding clip into comedy gold
Whatever the Japanese organisers may say, it’s still not a hundred per cent certain that the 2020 Olympics – because they’re still calling them that – will happen this year as planned.
If they do, we’re really rooting for Joe Tracini, Hollyoaks star and lockdown hip-hop king, to be added to the commentary team, and this can be his audition tape.
I’ve started commentating Olympic snowboarders. pic.twitter.com/CzsBHF0oAM
— Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 29, 2021
We know that’s not a summer Olympics event, but can you imagine him commentating on the gymnastics?
This follow-up proves he can learn from his ‘mistakes’.
For those asking, I’m aware that a Goulash and a Fat Man’s Squeeze look similar, but there’s a unique technique required to pull off the fat man. https://t.co/fKlwlUEWqK
— Joe Tracini (@joetracini) January 30, 2021
If we started a petition for more commentaries from Joe, we suspect these people would lend us their signatures.
Hahahah @joetracini on top form! https://t.co/vkZs7VoLx7
— Marcoooos! (@marcusbrig) January 30, 2021
Pure genius! Actual laughing aloud occurred. https://t.co/gSRtD2PWNU
— Kiz💙 (@kizletwiggle) January 29, 2021
Omg this video may have just turned my day around 😂😂 https://t.co/vtykyATMyK
— readerwriterdreamerlover (@read_write_love) January 29, 2021
Oh my god!!!! This has had me in stitches for 20 minutes!! Absolutely hysterical 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Brilliant commentary. https://t.co/4S1BqcSieY
— Kate Hughes/Hughesy 💙 (@hughesy_kate) January 29, 2021
A bit Partridge, a bit Vic and Bob … all of it wonderful. https://t.co/mm03shucF6
— Sachin Nakrani (@SachinNakrani) January 29, 2021
Here’s a suggestion we could get behind.
We need you on ski Sunday on the red button as an alternative commentary
— Darren Crook (@DC71123) January 29, 2021
Give Joe a follow for more unmissable nuggets.
