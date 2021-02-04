Eric Trump claims his dad is the most beloved figure in politics – 7 convincing rebuttals

There may be a lot less Trump family news floating about, but this shows that they’re every bit as deluded as they always were.

this is the most massive whopper Eric Trump has ever told pic.twitter.com/fggXAPb0oq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 3, 2021

We can only assume that Eric Trump gets his facts straight from the MyPillow CEO.

In spite of what Trump said to his father’s Fox News ally, Sean Hannity, the 45th president had record-breaking low approval ratings and was at a low rating, even for him, when he left.

1.

"There's never been a more beloved president in American history." Save all the others. https://t.co/87f9RZkKis — Steve Metz (@steven_metz) February 3, 2021

2.

Imagine the insecurity that makes someone have the people around them say this stuff, again and again and again and https://t.co/hgwFWElRym — Adam Reilly (@reillyadam) February 3, 2021

3.

Eric Trump: "There's never been a more beloved political figure in our country's history" than Donald Trump. Maybe someone should inform @EricTrump that his father is the only president in our country's history to a) lose the popular vote twice and b) be impeached twice. https://t.co/RW0AOjccHv — Neal Rogers (@nealrogers) February 3, 2021

4.

In 2021, Trumps are still saying unbelievably batshit things https://t.co/G6sDvHMhsV — Mike P Williams (@Mike_P_Williams) February 3, 2021

5.

How can trump be both “The most beloved political figure in history” and horribly mistreated? pic.twitter.com/Jtlw243ebu — Molly Jong-Fast🏡 (@MollyJongFast) February 3, 2021

6.

Saying there are “75 million Americans that would follow him to the end of the earth” isn’t a good look for Trump considering he’s accused of leading his followers to a violent insurrection https://t.co/iJ9xJ7WNmL — katie (@probablyreadit) February 3, 2021

7.

This is so cringey I got a butthole cramp https://t.co/PSkCWNFiS4 — Texas Heifer |🏴‍☠️ 🐮 🏴‍☠️| She/Her | #BLM (@TXHeifer) February 3, 2021

Never forget!

Asking Eric about legal matters is like asking him to hold a shovel the correct way:- pic.twitter.com/1SDauuIaZb — Gary R (@Goinoutamyhead) February 3, 2021

Finally, screenwriter, Billy Ray, reminded us of the more serious side of Trump Delusion Syndrome.

At every party, there are the guys who drink too much and stay too long and don't know when to stop talking because they're too drunk to know the party is over. Meanwhile, Officer Brian Sicknick lies in honor in the Capitol. https://t.co/9TB2u7aapV — Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) February 3, 2021

READ MORE

Simply 8 times Eric Trump tried to be clever and ended up a glorious self-own

Source Aaron Rupar Image Screengrab, Screengrab