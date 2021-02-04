Eric Trump claims his dad is the most beloved figure in politics – 7 convincing rebuttals

There may be a lot less Trump family news floating about, but this shows that they’re every bit as deluded as they always were.

We can only assume that Eric Trump gets his facts straight from the MyPillow CEO.

In spite of what Trump said to his father’s Fox News ally, Sean Hannity, the 45th president had record-breaking low approval ratings and was at a low rating, even for him, when he left.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

Never forget!

Finally, screenwriter, Billy Ray, reminded us of the more serious side of Trump Delusion Syndrome.

Simply 8 times Eric Trump tried to be clever and ended up a glorious self-own

