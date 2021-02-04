This old clip of Brits talking about the metric system will have you facepalming into next week

Some archive footage of Brits giving their opinion of the metric system back in 1978 reveals that some attitudes are timeless – unfortunately.

From the woman who thinks travelling in a country that uses kilometres will make the car less fuel efficient to the guy who reckons he fought in World War II for 10 years, it’s a facepalm-fest of epic proportions.

These comments say it all.

Steve Graniewitz was entertained by the mathematically or historically challenged guy at the end.

Perhaps he was counting in metric years.

Source @OnThisDay Image Screengrab