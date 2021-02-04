This old clip of Brits talking about the metric system will have you facepalming into next week

Some archive footage of Brits giving their opinion of the metric system back in 1978 reveals that some attitudes are timeless – unfortunately.

#OnThisDay 1978: The British public were not impressed at the prospect of switching from miles to kilometres. pic.twitter.com/87tPaoF3I6 — BBC Archive (@BBCArchive) February 3, 2021

From the woman who thinks travelling in a country that uses kilometres will make the car less fuel efficient to the guy who reckons he fought in World War II for 10 years, it’s a facepalm-fest of epic proportions.

These comments say it all.

We have come so far as a nation… oh wait! https://t.co/uF62lnnVqM — Gregor (@gjp1969) February 3, 2021

Ah, we have always been like this. https://t.co/WOOLwjU1HA — Alice (@staytiny) February 3, 2021

Hahaha fucking mad that we haven’t moved on even a little bit since 1978. This might as well have been filmed yesterday. Fucking hell.pic.twitter.com/iaKCxX1OCg — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 3, 2021

👀 This is where Brexit began. https://t.co/BbKHnk6piR — Shaun (@BigGayShaun) February 3, 2021

Steve Graniewitz was entertained by the mathematically or historically challenged guy at the end.

I liked the bloke at the end who fought the second world war for 10 years. — Steve Graniewitz (@SteveGraniewitz) February 3, 2021

Perhaps he was counting in metric years.

