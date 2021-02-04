A Hollywood leaflet distributor does a bit of street magic – and it’s sheer genius

Over on TikTok, this video of a funny exchange on the streets of Hollywood has taken off, because it’s got a bit of magic about it.

“It’s not what you think, though.”

No. It’s far better than that.

The guy handing out flyers for the Museum of Illusions, identitfied as Jake by someone in the comments, has clearly learnt the hard way that people don’t like to take flyers, and he’s stepped up his game accordingly.

TikTokers wanted to tip the hat.

To put it another way –

Source @mino_5555 Image Screengrab