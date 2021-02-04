A friend fixed this guy’s shower head with unexpectedly forceful results

Well, that was (presumably) unexpected, a guy whose friend suggested a modification or two to his new shower head, all in the admirable name of water conservation.

Except the results were unexpectedly forceful. How forceful? This much, in a video that went viral on Reddit after it was shared by Orukuro-San/

That’s the last time he takes a banana into the shower.

‘Might wanna get a watermelon to test the bidet before using it again … just sayin’.’ hlsinc ‘Kids these days. Skin too soft from all that avocado toast. When I was your age, we showered underneath waterfalls.’ BeyondTheGr4ve “No, Mister Bond. I expect you to die…” virgilreality

Source Reddit u/Orukuro-San