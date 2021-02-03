Ed Sheeran invited TikTokers to duet with him – and the results are hilarious

The facility to duet with existing TikTok videos has been given a boost, recently, as the platform went shanty mad.

But it isn’t all about cable-knit sweaters and foot stomping, as Ed Sheeran demonstrated when he posted this snippet from his hit, Afterglow.

@edsheeran

Duet me x ##afterglow ##duetme ##fyp

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

His clip has been viewed more than 47 million times and stitched – used in someone else’s video – more than 7000.

German singer Julia Kautz provided one of the more conventional responses.

@juliakautz

#Duett mit @edsheeran Looove this song! ❤️❤️❤️ #afterglow #edsheeran #duet #singing #songwritersoftiktok #musiclover #fyp

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

Other people, however, had something a little different in mind – and we doubt any of these were what Ed Sheeran was hoping for.

Some played musical instruments.

@matheuswho

##dueto com @ @edsheeran

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

@drummer.jura

#дуэт с @edsheeran #hype #lol #duetwithme #drummer #дуэтсозвездой #барабанщик

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

@seksitauti

##duet with @edsheeran

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

@seanblakeisntfunny

##duet with @edsheeran I love ##edsheeran ##fyp ##bass ##cover ##band ##doublebass ##fy ##musican ##pop ##rock ##indie ##alternative

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

Some didn’t …

@ryan_philip00

##duet with @edsheeran

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

@ninacruciani

##duet with @edsheeran haha ##fyp

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

@cathyife1

##duet with @edsheeran

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

And a personal favourite –

@turtten

##duet with @edsheeran thank u ed

♬ original sound – Ed Sheeran

Everything sounds better with a bit of Thomas.

If you’re one of Ed’s fans, here’s the full version of Afterglow. If you aren’t – head over to TikTok and enjoy some more of those ‘duets’.

