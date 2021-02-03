Ed Sheeran invited TikTokers to duet with him – and the results are hilarious
The facility to duet with existing TikTok videos has been given a boost, recently, as the platform went shanty mad.
But it isn’t all about cable-knit sweaters and foot stomping, as Ed Sheeran demonstrated when he posted this snippet from his hit, Afterglow.
@edsheeran
Duet me x ##afterglow ##duetme ##fyp
His clip has been viewed more than 47 million times and stitched – used in someone else’s video – more than 7000.
German singer Julia Kautz provided one of the more conventional responses.
@juliakautz
#Duett mit @edsheeran Looove this song! ❤️❤️❤️ #afterglow #edsheeran #duet #singing #songwritersoftiktok #musiclover #fyp
Other people, however, had something a little different in mind – and we doubt any of these were what Ed Sheeran was hoping for.
Some played musical instruments.
@matheuswho
##dueto com @ @edsheeran
@drummer.jura
#дуэт с @edsheeran #hype #lol #duetwithme #drummer #дуэтсозвездой #барабанщик
@seksitauti
##duet with @edsheeran
@seanblakeisntfunny
##duet with @edsheeran I love ##edsheeran ##fyp ##bass ##cover ##band ##doublebass ##fy ##musican ##pop ##rock ##indie ##alternative
Some didn’t …
@ryan_philip00
##duet with @edsheeran
@ninacruciani
##duet with @edsheeran haha ##fyp
@cathyife1
##duet with @edsheeran
And a personal favourite –
@turtten
##duet with @edsheeran thank u ed
Everything sounds better with a bit of Thomas.
If you’re one of Ed’s fans, here’s the full version of Afterglow. If you aren’t – head over to TikTok and enjoy some more of those ‘duets’.
Source Ed Sheeran Image Screengrab