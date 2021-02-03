Ed Sheeran invited TikTokers to duet with him – and the results are hilarious

The facility to duet with existing TikTok videos has been given a boost, recently, as the platform went shanty mad.

But it isn’t all about cable-knit sweaters and foot stomping, as Ed Sheeran demonstrated when he posted this snippet from his hit, Afterglow.

His clip has been viewed more than 47 million times and stitched – used in someone else’s video – more than 7000.

German singer Julia Kautz provided one of the more conventional responses.

Other people, however, had something a little different in mind – and we doubt any of these were what Ed Sheeran was hoping for.

Some played musical instruments.

Some didn’t …

And a personal favourite –

Everything sounds better with a bit of Thomas.

If you’re one of Ed’s fans, here’s the full version of Afterglow. If you aren’t – head over to TikTok and enjoy some more of those ‘duets’.

