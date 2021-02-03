People are comparing their side of the bed with their partner’s after this hilarious contrast went viral

It all started when @hannystyles69 over on Twitter shared a picture of what her side of the bed looks like compared to her boyfriend’s side of the bed.

And it went viral because they look like this.

Here they are in a little bit more close-up so you can appreciate them to their fullest extent.

Hers.

(via @hannystyles69)

Yep, definitely looks like a bedside table.

His.

(via @hannystyles69)

Which looks like a baseball bat, an empty plastic bottle and … some lube?

This is what she said about it later.

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

Source @hannystyles69 H/T Buzzfeed