People are comparing their side of the bed with their partner’s after this hilarious contrast went viral

It all started when @hannystyles69 over on Twitter shared a picture of what her side of the bed looks like compared to her boyfriend’s side of the bed.

And it went viral because they look like this.

my side of the bed vs my bfs side of the bed pic.twitter.com/dopdoVuPw0 — hanny styles (@hannystyles69) January 31, 2021

Here they are in a little bit more close-up so you can appreciate them to their fullest extent.

Hers.

(via @hannystyles69)

Yep, definitely looks like a bedside table.

His.

(via @hannystyles69)

Which looks like a baseball bat, an empty plastic bottle and … some lube?

This is what she said about it later.

i would like to say, no matter what my boyfriends aesthetic is, he is very very good to me and i am typing this as he brushes my hair before we go to bed. do not settle, my fellows bitches, we shall let the simps in for thee shall protect and honor us — hanny styles (@hannystyles69) February 1, 2021

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

all the essentials — House ⚔️ gf haver (@mrmatthouse) January 31, 2021

hydrate, fornicate and protect — hanny styles (@hannystyles69) January 31, 2021

I feel attacked pic.twitter.com/cNb59xwhLi — MalKam X (@Kampico) February 1, 2021

so the baseball bat is universal — kellyn (@KEY_lyn) January 31, 2021

it’s actually for turning off the light so he doesn’t have to get up — hanny styles (@hannystyles69) January 31, 2021

dudes love the baseball bat by the bed. i personally have pepper spray and my pink taser in my bedside table drawer — onlyfans.com/tinderdistrict (@tinderdistrict) January 31, 2021

wife’s side of the bed vs my side pic.twitter.com/o5CTM4eZ35 — Roman Beltran (@romanbeltran_) February 1, 2021

who is this man and why are we all like that pic.twitter.com/J77j4jAgjv — ken (@KodySKOL) February 1, 2021

my side of the bed vs my bf’s set up pic.twitter.com/3ud0mqZ6XM — babybess (@yoursonbeth) February 2, 2021

Source @hannystyles69 H/T Buzzfeed