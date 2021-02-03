Matt Hancock says his vaccine plan was inspired by ‘Contagion’ – 12 sick burns

Remember how the government kept insisting they were following the science, despite a completely different story from the scientists?

Well, it turns out that the science they were following was, in part, contained in the pandemic blockbuster, Contagion.

Matt Hancock tells Nick Ferrari he was inspired to order 100 million doses of the Oxford jab instead of 30 million because of the film Contagion, which taught him there would be a scramble for the vaccine.@NickFerrariLBC | @MattHancock pic.twitter.com/H8SQiVM9hw — LBC (@LBC) February 3, 2021

A nugget like that was never going to sneak past Twitter unnoticed, and the inevitable jokes flooded in.

1.

I once watched the film "The Rock" and subsequently saved a patient's life when they swallowed a bauble full of liquid VX and I injected atropine directly into his heart, whilst setting off flares to call off the F-15s about to drop thermite plasma on us. https://t.co/w28seXB2JN — Dr Philip Lee (@drphiliplee1) February 3, 2021

2.

So cool to learn that millions of lives rested on the Health Secretary one day happening to put on Contagion rather than Shrek — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 3, 2021

3.

Matt Hancock says he was influenced by watching the film Contagion. For me the game changer was when I saw The Invention of Lying. — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 3, 2021

4.

Woke: Matt Hancock having his pandemic response informed by Contagion (2011) is embarrassing Bespoke: Put the entire cast and crew of Contagion (2011) on the New Year’s Honours List for inadvertently saving lives in a baffling manner — Ahir Shah (@AhirShah) February 3, 2021

5.

Well, I must admit that if I had to guess which film and which actor Matt Hancock took his inspiration from, it wouldn't be Matt Damon and Contagion…. pic.twitter.com/FB4Fe2scob — Stephen Reicher (@ReicherStephen) February 2, 2021

6.

If Matt Hancock based his vaccine strategy on the film Contagion, which films have inspired the rest of the government's response to the pandemic? Dazed and Confused?

Clueless?

Liar Liar? — Nadia Whittome MP (@NadiaWhittomeMP) February 3, 2021

7.

Matt Hancock says that his response to COVID has been influenced by the film Contagion, which is why he's been sitting around, pissing about waiting for Marion Cotillard and Matt Damon to turn up and fix things. — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 3, 2021

8.

We can only hope Matt Hancock never watches Soylent Green. https://t.co/uJIvq9eUSH — Graham Lithgow (@grahamlithgow) February 3, 2021

9.

About a year after the pandemic, Matt Hancock discovers the film CONTAGION. He would have discovered it earlier, and made it a compulsory watch, but it wasn't made by any of his friends. — Nikesh Shukla (@nikeshshukla) February 3, 2021

10.

Lmaoooo, maybe I should try be Health Secretary! I’ve also seen the movie Contagion AND I’m an avid Greys Anatomy fan. I think am qualified lads ✌️🤪 — Luce (@sparklingsnail) February 3, 2021

11.

The film Contagion taught me not to hug Gwyneth Paltrow — Cromerty • Voice Over • Cake In The Kitchen (@Cromerty) February 3, 2021

12.

There were no scenes in Contagion (2011) of incompetent government giving virus related contracts to friends from the pub without tender or delaying lockdowns and sacrificing people for the economy which then tanked even more. And that still happened — dad (@marcusjdl) February 3, 2021

Warning – the following video may make you cringe yourself inside out.

Matt Hancock jumping over official advice to order 100 million vaccines because he watched Contagion on DVD pic.twitter.com/In1ylQvhK1 — Tom Mauchline (@TomMauchline) February 3, 2021

Piers Morgan's glorious takedown of Matt Hancock had everyone cheering (even people who don't like Piers Morgan)

