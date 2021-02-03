A local radio DJ put out an unlikely request for Russell Crowe and it turned into today’s best thing

This is just a fabulous tale which began when a local radio DJ put out the most unlikely-sounding request for Russell Crowe.

It’s Steve Harris of BBC Radio Solent on the south coast of England who said this on Twitter today.

Long shot… anyone know any way I can get in touch with Russell Crowe? THE Russell Crowe?! — Steve Harris – BBC Radio Solent's Dorset Breakfast (@SteveHarrisDJ) February 3, 2021

A ‘long shot’ is surely exactly right.

You can tweet @russellcrowe 🙂 — Katie Clark (@Katie_NQ) February 3, 2021

I have already. I'm sure he's just getting back to me. — Steve Harris – BBC Radio Solent's Dorset Breakfast (@SteveHarrisDJ) February 3, 2021

Crafting his reply as we speak 🙂 — Katie Clark (@Katie_NQ) February 3, 2021

This person had an idea.

Try unjustified criticism of one of his films Steve https://t.co/QuIWKh3B2D — Dan Barrett (@dasbarrett) February 3, 2021

Right? It's actually sort of about Master and Commander that I'm after him. — Steve Harris – BBC Radio Solent's Dorset Breakfast (@SteveHarrisDJ) February 3, 2021

Except there was no need because you’ll never guess what happened next. Well, actually, you probably have.

What’s up Steve? — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 3, 2021

It’s the man himself!

Hey. I wanted you to record a birthday message for an incredible woman. She's called Pip, she's sailing around the world in the Vendee Globe race, and she's a HUGE fan. It's her birthday this weekend. Could you record her a quick message saying "Hi, happy birthday, keep going"? — Steve Harris – BBC Radio Solent's Dorset Breakfast (@SteveHarrisDJ) February 3, 2021

And this is what he did.

Love it!

My pleasure. — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) February 3, 2021

And here are just a few of the things people said about it after the exchange went viral.

Class! Just the Twitter content we all needed today 👍 — street dog 🇪🇺🛎🔚 (@emersonpje) February 3, 2021

This tweet made my night. The world needs more random, kind gestures. Quick off the mark too @russellcrowe — Alison Elliott (@AlisonE37223786) February 3, 2021

Wife just cried about the Russell Crowe thing. 😂😭 — Tom Swarbrick (@TomSwarbrick1) February 3, 2021

All of this… ALL of this is brilliant. From the request to twitter to Russell Crowe’s responses… just BLOODY BRILLIANT… 💪❤️👍 — Steve Speirs 💙 (@SteveSpeirs4) February 3, 2021

'My name is Maximus Decimus Meridius, commander of the Armies of the North, General of the Felix Legions and loyal servant to the true emperor, Marcus Aurelius. Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife. Please leave a message after the beep…' — Dorset Community Fnd (@DorsetComFnd) February 3, 2021

Source Twitter @steveharrisDJ H/T Twitter @MikeHolden42 Image BBC and screengrab