Labour has been urged to embrace the Union Jack to restore flagging support – 11 favourite reactions

Despite the government’s blundering response to the coronavirus – vaccine roll-out excepted – and the unfolding disaster of Brexit, Labour continually trails the Conservative party in polling.

It seems that their PR department has come up with a plan.

Exclusive: Labour focuses on flag and patriotism to win voters' trust, leak revealshttps://t.co/FCDHqJiKM9 — Aditya Chakrabortty (@chakrabortty) February 2, 2021

As you could have predicted, it went down like an anti-masker coughing in a packed lift.

Here's an idea Labour. Stop chasing the tails of rancid nationalism and set out your own agenda instead. Be modern, progressive, international, attractive. https://t.co/S3zq8aDI3M — Otto English (@Otto_English) February 2, 2021

Otto was far from the only person not convinced that flags and overt patriotism are the path to popularity – and it gets a bit NSFW.

1.

What the hell is this ? If you can’t beat em join em ?! https://t.co/Z91OE6E1a8 — Rosie Holt (@RosieisaHolt) February 2, 2021

2.

Shit. We're done for. If the general public see a Union flag behind Yvette Cooper in a Zoom meeting, we'll be wiped out. pic.twitter.com/pQM8TIQBUp — Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 2, 2021

3.

🇬🇧 🇬🇧 🇬🇧 This year’s Poppy Season is going to be the BEST EVER! 🇬🇧🇬🇧🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/NYe0g3DlTw — Poppy® Watch (@giantpoppywatch) February 2, 2021

4.

Enormous fan of this idea. If there’s one thing this country needs more of, it’s mindless flag-shagging. pic.twitter.com/uDTwDicvE2 — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 2, 2021

5.

‘Voters don’t know what we stand for’

‘Hang on let me check with the branding agency’ https://t.co/7nlzptukVs — Jon Stone (@joncstone) February 2, 2021

6.

Oh FGS I did a full body cringe reading this. https://t.co/qTU4qUgj1J — Sharon O'Dea (@sharonodea) February 2, 2021

7.

Fuck actually voting, let’s just see which leader can dry hump the flag the hardest pic.twitter.com/cCIwmO7YhK — James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 2, 2021

8.

The GB News version of Taskmaster looks shit pic.twitter.com/4t2orYzr7i — Tiernan Douieb (@TiernanDouieb) February 2, 2021

9.

Labour Party Update:

Keir sleeps nude in an Union flag, which he believes gives him patriotic powers. pic.twitter.com/s6gQWkZkuU — Pesky Splinter (@PeskySplinter) February 3, 2021

10.

I just love that a brand consultancy used the words “authentic values alignment” in a presentation on how the Labour leadership can fake it. — Alex Nunns (@alexnunns) February 2, 2021

11.

Canvassing for Labour 2024. pic.twitter.com/zG2SN2hWhA — Glenton Van Zan (@joejglenton) February 2, 2021

This comment from Russ summed up the general feeling perfectly.

You know what's patriotic? Loving your country enough to care for its poor, fund its institutions, unite its communities, educate its children, restore its environment, plan for its future, build its alliances, and tell it the truth. You know what's not patriotic? Flags. — Russ (@RussInCheshire) February 3, 2021

Source Guardian Image Screengrab, Jon Tyson on Unsplash