If you liked the news about Jeff Bezos resigning, you might also like these 15 funny reactions
It’s impossible to say how rich Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is, because his wealth jumps so much per second, it’d be completely out of date by the time you read it. A ballpark figure, however, is something approaching $197 billion. yes, billion – with a b.
When news broke on Tuesday of his intention to step down from his current position to that of Executive Chairman, there were jokes there for the taking – and these nailed the delivery.
1.
Jeff Bezos is stepping down as CEO of Amazon later this year. Or tomorrow, if you’re a member of Amazon Prime.
— paul bassett davies (@thewritertype) February 2, 2021
2.
I hope they get him a leaving present and just dump it behind his bins. https://t.co/0TzSyF9cp1
— Nick Pettigrew (@Nick_Pettigrew) February 2, 2021
3.
I hope Jeff will be OK. Pension provision in retail can be shocking.
— Luke Vandore-Mackay (@LukeMackayCooks) February 2, 2021
4.
[Amazon Head Office]
JEFF BEZOS: Here is my resignation as CEO
BOARD MEMBER: Ok, thanks
JEFF BEZOS: I see you’ve liked my resignation. Perhaps you’d like these other resignations
— Todd 'Papi' Carlos (@TheToddWilliams) February 2, 2021
5.
Jeff Bezos has stepped down from Amazon to pursue his true passion: Haunting an abandoned amusement park being investigated by stoners and their talking dog.
— MehGyver (@TheAndrewNadeau) February 2, 2021
6.
can't believe jeff bezos is willing to go job hunting in this economy
— Justin “Hoops” McElroy (@JustinMcElroy) February 2, 2021
7.
Jeff Bezos delivering his single-page letter of resignation pic.twitter.com/w1BF5ifZYz
— Steve Blair (@UniversalExile) February 2, 2021
8.
Jeff Bezos worked long, difficult hours for little pay to fulfill his lifelong dream of making other people work long, difficult hours for little pay.
— (@Sundae_Gurl) February 2, 2021