If you liked the news about Jeff Bezos resigning, you might also like these 15 funny reactions

It’s impossible to say how rich Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos is, because his wealth jumps so much per second, it’d be completely out of date by the time you read it. A ballpark figure, however, is something approaching $197 billion. yes, billion – with a b.

When news broke on Tuesday of his intention to step down from his current position to that of Executive Chairman, there were jokes there for the taking – and these nailed the delivery.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Article Pages: 1 2