People love how Statler the elderly bat gets his daily exercise

Fruit bats can live for up to 40 years, though they tend to last considerably less than that, so at 33, this one-eyed Bat World Sanctuary resident, Statler, is something of an elderly gentleman.

His old wings are no longer up to the job of taking his weight, which is relatable on so many levels – so the sanctuary staff give him a helping hand – literally.

This is Statler.. He is a 33 year old bat and loves to go on his daily morning ‘flights’.. pic.twitter.com/FkTgJbkvWY — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) February 1, 2021

The adorable mammal trended on Twitter, where people simply took him – and his wonderful keepers – to their hearts.

33-Year-Old Bat: I am the night. Caretakers: You are an adorable senior citizen. pic.twitter.com/pgxAa9JORG — Sonya The Outsider (@sable_sonya) February 2, 2021

33-year-old bat loves to curl around his mom's arm and fall asleep 💕 @batworld pic.twitter.com/VizqBUemth — The Dodo (@dodo) February 2, 2021

I TOO WOULD LIKE SOMEONE TO CARRY ME TO A LARGE BOWL OF SNACKS WHILE I PRETEND TO FLY https://t.co/Vyqf0U4akL — Karen Rucker (@antenna_karen) February 2, 2021

This is me on my daily lockdown “exercise” – especially the bit where it ends with my face in a bowl of dessert https://t.co/pyNPYDu0Tj — Chris Kendall (@ottocrat) February 2, 2021

this is how i envision robert smith living out his final years pic.twitter.com/Ht9KOMld4d — kim (@KimmyMonte) February 2, 2021

This 33 year old bat simulating leaving his environment but actually just moving from one end of his house to the other to snack is a brutal look in the mirror. https://t.co/ubjBrkrZ8p — Grace Petrie (@gracepetrie) February 2, 2021

we're now at the "weeping in response to the kindness afforded an elderly bat" stage of lockdown https://t.co/wBLwAA9ft8 — Séamas It Ever Was (@shockproofbeats) February 2, 2021

We’ll just leave this here.

The support this boy has received has blown us away. If you would like to contribute to our organization and the over 400 bats we serve, here is a link. We, and Statler, are so grateful for the support. Much love from the BWS staff. #Statler https://t.co/rsmFf2OYXg pic.twitter.com/LVuURUENeW — Bat World Sanctuary (@batworld) February 2, 2021

Source Buitengebieden Image Screengrab, @batworld