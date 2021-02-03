People love how Statler the elderly bat gets his daily exercise

Fruit bats can live for up to 40 years, though they tend to last considerably less than that, so at 33, this one-eyed Bat World Sanctuary resident, Statler, is something of an elderly gentleman.

His old wings are no longer up to the job of taking his weight, which is relatable on so many levels – so the sanctuary staff give him a helping hand – literally.

The adorable mammal trended on Twitter, where people simply took him – and his wonderful keepers – to their hearts.

We’ll just leave this here.

READ MORE

When fruit bats hanging upside down look like a ’90s boyband

Source Buitengebieden Image Screengrab, @batworld