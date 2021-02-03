Burnley manager Sean Dyche’s press conference was comedy cold

Apart from some notable exceptions – we’re looking at you, José – football managers’ press conferences are usually a pretty dull affair, unless you’re a die-hard fan.

Ahead of his team’s clash with top-of-the-table Manchester City, Burnley manager Sean Dyche presided over a press conference with a difference, and it was anything but boring.

“Lockdown’s really hard for everyone and it’s really boring for everyone, so we’re just having a natter and trying to show a bit of humanity in the world, you know what I mean?”

We do, Sean. We do.

Never mind who he looks like, though – raise your hand if you think he sounds like Phyllis from Coronation Street.

Moving on …here are a few favourite reactions.

If he doesn’t slap Pep Guardiola with a wet fish, we’ll be very disappointed.

Source Burnley FC Image Screengrab