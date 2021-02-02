This viral aerobics video captured the Myanmar coup in the background – and it’s an astonishing watch
A PE teacher in Myanmar, Khing Hnin Wai, has gone viral after unwittingly catching the country’s military coup in progress behind her as she filmed an aerobics workout for a competion.
The clip was initially shared by a Spanish tweeter, before turning up on English-speaking accounts, like this one.
Sound up.
"A woman conducted her aerobics class in Myanmar without realizing a coup was taking place. Behind her, a military convoy arrives at parliament." https://t.co/vNt5rJY0fi
— Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 1, 2021
She couldn’t have picked a better soundtrack.
A number of people were sceptical, but there were older, similar clips, some filmed in the same spot.
If you click through her facebook page, it is a lot of dancing videos set in public places, including right there. I can't confirm the video is real (will take it down if not) but sure seems plausible https://t.co/42mJSMTipe
— Vincent Bevins (@Vinncent) February 1, 2021
Her clip, something of a coup in its own right, has had eleven million views on Twitter alone, in less than 24 hours, picking up comments like these –
This woman was filming her exercise class while the coup happened in the background in Myanmar.
Reminds me of when I was filming my kick-ass kardio class in Whitehall and Dom Cummings purged the civil service. https://t.co/6cDPnFoHh8
— Michael Govern Ready (@mikegove12) February 1, 2021
every essay-film documentarian in the world just shat themselves https://t.co/28sEjMfWsx
— Sam Adams (@SamuelAAdams) February 1, 2021
(Non-threatening, tiny aerobics instructor dancing on live stream as a mechanism to avoid censorship I did not have in my 2021 bingo cards.)
— Lesley Carhart (@hacks4pancakes) February 1, 2021
The revolution will be jazzercized. https://t.co/S830Ta7Hli
— EL (@evan_lorenz) February 1, 2021
Author and science and comedy writer, Jim Felton, put the clip to good use with this analogy.
The world just having a good time in January 2020 https://t.co/TdANaD7Xxw
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 1, 2021
Relatable – apart from the exercising bit.
