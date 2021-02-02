This viral aerobics video captured the Myanmar coup in the background – and it’s an astonishing watch

A PE teacher in Myanmar, Khing Hnin Wai, has gone viral after unwittingly catching the country’s military coup in progress behind her as she filmed an aerobics workout for a competion.

The clip was initially shared by a Spanish tweeter, before turning up on English-speaking accounts, like this one.

Sound up.

She couldn’t have picked a better soundtrack.

A number of people were sceptical, but there were older, similar clips, some filmed in the same spot.

Her clip, something of a coup in its own right, has had eleven million views on Twitter alone, in less than 24 hours, picking up comments like these –

Author and science and comedy writer, Jim Felton, put the clip to good use with this analogy.

Relatable – apart from the exercising bit.

Image Screengrab