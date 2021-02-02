‘The Dolmio Family doing the “funny how?” scene from Goodfellas’

We love this by comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton, who’s taken the words from Goodfella’s famous ‘funny how’ scene and added it them to … a Dolmio advert.

And it’s very clever and very, very funny.

Bravo!

Last word to Matt …

Source Twitter @MattHighton