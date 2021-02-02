‘The Dolmio Family doing the “funny how?” scene from Goodfellas’

We love this by comedian and filmmaker Matthew Highton, who’s taken the words from Goodfella’s famous ‘funny how’ scene and added it them to … a Dolmio advert.

And it’s very clever and very, very funny.

Ever wanted to see the Dolmio Family do the "funny how?" scene from Goodfellas? Well, here you go: pic.twitter.com/sCI6cWoynk — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 1, 2021

Bravo!

I feel like I’ve been waiting for this all my life. https://t.co/UET1GRq6FA — Paul Howard (@AkaPaulHoward) February 2, 2021

This is gold in its purest form!! — Rob Copland (@Robertdcopland) February 1, 2021

Only the greatest thing ever done, ever! https://t.co/HK6WiWuIcO — Can I Have 2 Biscuits (@WillyWoollyman) February 1, 2021

The slow close up on the pasta as the puppet Dad visibly panics, is just everything. — dead shark eyes (@andreac_m) February 1, 2021

This has made me laugh an unreasonable amount https://t.co/XRrDCGlJD1 — Gabrielle Kenny (@Gabbycabbage) February 1, 2021

And if you don’t already, follow @MattHighton on Twitter now!

Last word to Matt …

If you’re new here because of this, welcome. Here’s a long thread of things I’ve made from the last year, complete with begging link if you want to support more. BUT follows, and shares are just, if not more, appreciated. Main thing it’s all free and it’s all here. https://t.co/um7IOpm2bN — Matthew Highton (@MattHighton) February 2, 2021

