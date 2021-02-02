Scientists have taught spinach to send emails – 17 jokes worth eating up

In news we don’t entirely understand today, scientists have taught spinach to send emails.

Here’s a bit from the Euronews story (read it in full here) which may or may not help.

Through nanotechnology, engineers at MIT in the US have transformed spinach into sensors capable of detecting explosive materials.

When the spinach roots detect the presence of nitroaromatics in groundwater, a compound often found in explosives like landmines, the carbon nanotubes within the plant leaves emit a signal. This signal is then read by an infrared camera, sending an email alert to the scientists.

This experiment is part of a wider field of research which involves engineering electronic components and systems into plants.

Field! Of research!

And there were jokes, plenty of jokes, and here are our favourites.

