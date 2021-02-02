If Marge Simpson was in The Godfather instead of Marlon Brando

Francis Ford Coppola‘s The Godfather is a work of genius. The Godfather Part II is even better. Then they stopped and never made any more Godfather films after that*, because perfection had been achieved.

*Don’t fact check this on IMDb

One of the reasons the films are amazing is the casting, not least of Marlon Brando as Don Corleone, but – hold that thought – what if Marge Simpson had got the part instead?

Uncanny and thoroughly brilliant. They’d have had to call it The Godmother, but it would have been worth it.

TikTok users loved it, sending it viral on the platform.

In response to a comment, Caitlin added another character.

@slowpuke Reply to @atomicmango51 i promise i wont milk this bit, i dont wanna beat a dead horse. this just fits too well #fyp ♬ original sound – caitlin

It found its way to Twitter, as these things do.

Losing it at this pic.twitter.com/ZOId8dmDpc — rebekah entralgo fernández (@rebekahentralgo) January 16, 2021

Laughed so hard at this milk came out my nose…. https://t.co/120L4k599l — Carl Anka (@Ankaman616) January 17, 2021

I am deceased https://t.co/jSlWeiT3Rw — Daniel Summers, MD (@WFKARS) January 16, 2021

im constantly thinking about the tiktok of that lady saying 'look how they massacred my boy' in a marge simpson voice — ruby innes (@rubyinnes) January 28, 2021

i'll never stop laughing at this https://t.co/538MQRVcNi — rachel syme (@rachsyme) January 19, 2021

Finally …

