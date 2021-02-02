Boris Johnson is optimistic that Brits will be able to go on holiday – 9 sceptical responses

People are experiencing a curious sense of déjà vu after discovering that Boris Johnson is feeling optimistic that Brits will be able to take a holiday by summer.

*coughs, but not in a covid way*



Luckily, Boris Johnson is always right and we were able to have a safe and healthy Christmas with our loved ones, without in any way accelerating the spread of a new and more infectious variant of the virus.

Oh …

1.

Hi Boris Johnson here – you may remember me from 'It will all be over in 12 weeks', 'it will all be over by Christmas' and 'It will all be over by Easter'. I am now proud to introduce 'we WILL have summer holidays!'. https://t.co/sIh055agvy — Parody Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson_MP) February 1, 2021

2.

this man will not rest until nobody has any will to live https://t.co/ttbKqzce1s — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) February 1, 2021

3.

Boris Johnson has just said he's "optimistic" people will be able to have summer holidays this year. Time to plan your staycation then, folks. — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) February 1, 2021

4.

The NHS is on its arse, many hundreds of people are dying every day, and whole sections of the economy have been gutted by your incompetence. But sure, please do continue with your tale of how we might get a couple of July weeks in fucking Benidorm.https://t.co/kaQuSMapkD — 🏳️‍🌈 Max 🏳️‍🌈 (@SpillerOfTea) February 1, 2021

5.

I’ll cancel my summer holiday then. https://t.co/hhnHLfy1Tw — Mr Roger Quimbly (@RogerQuimbly) February 1, 2021

6.

“We should be able to have summer holidays” says man who said it should be over by last June, then over by Christmas, then over by Easter. https://t.co/lxjVOfYk2t — David Schneider (@davidschneider) February 1, 2021

7.

Anyone else getting a horrible feeling of déjà vu? — Gilbert Jackson (@youth_unheard) February 1, 2021

8.

Exactly the wrong message to be giving out. Why focus on summer holidays abroad instead of getting schools open? Hospitality & the arts back on their feet? NHS managing well? https://t.co/mtT4bQjW6i — Prof. Devi Sridhar (@devisridhar) February 1, 2021

9.

Boris is apparently “optimistic” that Brits can enjoy a summer holiday this year. Presumably this lad is his new spokesman on the issue pic.twitter.com/QHq9OEToka — Gwdihŵ🦉 (@youwouldknow) February 1, 2021

The fabulous Larry the Cat had a clarification.

To be clear he’s optimistic that he’ll go on a Summer holiday, not that you will.https://t.co/kyEGrQHFgh — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) February 1, 2021

As if the PM would take a holiday when there’s a national crisis.

