The language app Duolingo can get really weird sometimes – 17 hilarious examples

One of the boom areas of lockdown has been the number of people trying to learn a language, which seems counter-intuitive seeing as nobody can go anywhere.

But it may not all be about wanting to improve their skills, because one learning app, Duolingo, is a niche form of entertainment in another way.

These examples from the self-explanatory Reddit forum, r/ShitDuolingoSays, show just how weird the lessons can get.

1. What’s been going on with the cat?



2. Try finding all these ingredients in Tesco



3. If you can’t get on furlough …



4. These are some terrible furnishing priorities



5. Jérôme has gone full emo



6. A small consolation



7. We’ll just have the magic soup, thanks



8. Me, when I decide to tickle the cat’s belly



9. Don’t you just hate it when there are feathers in the plughole?



