These gorillas calmly observing a caterpillar went viral because it’s a minute of magic

This video of two gorillas calming observing a caterpillar went viral on Reddit because it’s such a lovely, calming, and profoundly familiar watch.

‘Silverback and his son, calmly observe a caterpillar,’ said Redditor NRGpop who shared it.

Watching that felt like a minute of meditation. And here are just a few of the things people were saying about it on Reddit.

‘The way they’re looking at that caterpillar is the same way I’m looking at this video.’ Implement66 ‘Easy to see how closely related humans are to them with the flick it and see what happens.’ MJMurcott Dad: “Now you see son caterpillars are the larval stage of members of the order Lepidoptera. This is a Looper. The looper caterpillars are so named because of the way they move.” Son: “That strange man is still recording us.” Dad: “Act natural, leave the caterpillar alone for now”

Doc3D

Some people weren’t quite sure why it was proving so popular, or why it had been shared on the subReddit ‘next level’.

‘Can someone explain what is nextlevel in here? Am I just blind or is there something more to it?’ trixon221 ‘They act like us. Look at their posture while watching it. Their gestures. Everything.’ _-_DarkLolabuy_-_

READ MORE

The unexpected twist to this goalie furiously bouncing the ball is slapstick gold

Source Reddit u/NRGpop YouTube