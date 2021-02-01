The unexpected twist to this goalie furiously bouncing the ball is slapstick gold

This is one of those clips that you can watch over and over again and it’ll still make you laugh. At least, we hope it is.

It was shared on a Twitter account called ‘football that didn’t go according to plan’ – or @FootballMares – a clip of a goalkeeper furiously bouncing the ball into the ground and, well, have a watch for yourself.

pic.twitter.com/Dzbs0uloZp — football that didn’t go according to plan (@FootballMares) January 31, 2021

Just everything about it. Sheer perfection.

And while we’re talking football, let’s take a moment to enjoy these ‘worst 20 seconds of football ever played’

An Italian magazine just elected this as the worst 20 seconds of football ever played (QPR vs. Man City, 1993) pic.twitter.com/3wR3Ol12Gg — Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 12, 2017

And you can find lots more time football didn’t go to according to plan by following @FootballMares on Twitter here.

READ MORE

You won’t see a worse (or more comical) 19 seconds of football all season

Source Twitter @FootballMares