The only 5 scathing takedowns you need of Andrea Jenkyns’ Brexit Day tweet
Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has spectacularly failed her ‘Reading the Room’ exam, with this poorly worded tweet.
While ‘What a year’ is a reasonable exclamation about the past 12 months – particularly 10 of them – it doesn’t convey the necessary horror when accompanied by a photo of a party and any phrase beginning with ‘Happy …’
These five responses sum it up.
1.
106,000 dead https://t.co/zEwqNpPmon
— James Felton (@JimMFelton) February 1, 2021
2.
have you literally just woken up from a coma Andrea or https://t.co/quzW8YKYR6
— Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 1, 2021
3.
I'm normally opposed to solitary confinement but I don't know what else we can do with your brain cell. https://t.co/0tydTJM6rV
— Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) February 1, 2021
4.
Yes, what a year, what a really memorable year. It's just been great. https://t.co/26Qw6b7qhT
— Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 1, 2021
5.
Didn’t we have
a lovely time
the day
we chopped
our feet off https://t.co/7w1wTnl8Zq
— trouteyes (@trouteyes) February 1, 2021
Finally, a word from Not Andrea Jenkyns MP.
If you think I'll overlook 100,000 deaths, a tanking economy, businesses going to the wall, vaccine nationalism and mass border disruption in order to focus on the fact I got to have a xenophobic party…then you'd be absolutely correct!
What a year! pic.twitter.com/Pj0eDU5fb3
— Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) February 1, 2021
Can’t say she’s wrong.
READ MORE
A Tory MP trolled James O’Brien and his 3-letter response was perfect
Source Andrea Jenkyns Image Andrea Jenkyns Fair use