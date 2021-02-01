The only 5 scathing takedowns you need of Andrea Jenkyns’ Brexit Day tweet

Conservative MP Andrea Jenkyns has spectacularly failed her ‘Reading the Room’ exam, with this poorly worded tweet.

While ‘What a year’ is a reasonable exclamation about the past 12 months – particularly 10 of them – it doesn’t convey the necessary horror when accompanied by a photo of a party and any phrase beginning with ‘Happy …’

These five responses sum it up.

1.

2.

have you literally just woken up from a coma Andrea or https://t.co/quzW8YKYR6 — Sorcha Ní Nia (@Luiseach) February 1, 2021

3.

I'm normally opposed to solitary confinement but I don't know what else we can do with your brain cell. https://t.co/0tydTJM6rV — Malcolm Tucker Esq 🕷 (@Tucker5law) February 1, 2021

4.

Yes, what a year, what a really memorable year. It's just been great. https://t.co/26Qw6b7qhT — Brian Moore (@brianmoore666) February 1, 2021

5.

Didn’t we have

a lovely time

the day

we chopped

our feet off https://t.co/7w1wTnl8Zq — trouteyes (@trouteyes) February 1, 2021

Finally, a word from Not Andrea Jenkyns MP.

If you think I'll overlook 100,000 deaths, a tanking economy, businesses going to the wall, vaccine nationalism and mass border disruption in order to focus on the fact I got to have a xenophobic party…then you'd be absolutely correct! What a year! pic.twitter.com/Pj0eDU5fb3 — Not Andrea Jenkyns MP (@BlandreaJ) February 1, 2021

Can’t say she’s wrong.

