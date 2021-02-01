People have been sharing the most mundane places they miss in lockdown and it’s moving, funny and so very true

It all started when writer @laurenbravo went on Twitter to ask people about the most mundane places they find themselves fantasising about during lockdown.

What’s the most mundane place you find yourself fantasising about being just now? Mine is the toilet queue at St Pancras station — Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) January 19, 2021

Not even the nice loos in the middle! The horrible ones near Boots! — Lauren Bravo (@laurenbravo) January 19, 2021

And it turned into a rather moving and magnificent thread about the everyday and occasionally rubbish things that we can’t wait to do again.

It’s a proper (and sometimes very funny) nostalgia trip into the not very recent past. One day …

1.

Airport security, decanting my 100ml toiletries into a ziplock bag and queuing up before buying that pret bacon sandwich you can only get at airports. Don’t even care where I’d be flying to in this fantasy — Susannah Butter (@susannahbutter) January 19, 2021

2.

Caffè Nero in Blackwells, drinking a fancy little hot chocolate and reading a stack of books I’m not going to buy https://t.co/9CrchiYxZZ — Rose Lyddon (@roselyddon) January 20, 2021

3.

I honestly just want to have staggered off a treadmill in the gym, sweaty, high, but freshly Shellacked. — Daisy Buchanan (@NotRollergirl) January 19, 2021

4.

On any tube station escalator in central London, heading for dinner with friends. — Kat Storr (@thesocialstorr) January 19, 2021

5.

The queue at the M&S in Euston, buying tiny bottles of red wine before legging it to Leon and picking up some a chicken hot box for the train journey back to Liverpool. https://t.co/VQDE9hy8VO — Christina McMc (@ChristinaMcMc) January 20, 2021

6.

At work saying ‘I’m going into town, does anyone want anything? Shall I get some treats for the afternoon?’ — Clare 🦆 (@ClareELowe) January 19, 2021

7.

It’s John in IT’s birthday; I’m last to be passed the card and I’m racking my brains for something more interesting than ‘happy birthday, have a great day,’ cos I don’t really know him and that’s been done by everyone else — Jennifer Murray (@Jennifer_murray) January 19, 2021

8.

9.

I miss popping to the shop for “a few bits” and coming out with nothing but a spice mix, some tampons and a dine in for 2 meal deal. — Sian Meades-Williams 💫 (@SianySianySiany) January 19, 2021

10.

i just wanna be in a cafe with a notebook open that i’m barely writing in and a thick chonky wedge of cake by my side and a mug of mocha as big as my face 🙂 — alice (@hileyalice) January 19, 2021

11.

The Argyll Street exit of Oxford Circus tube. https://t.co/uSUvJvrqdD — mark emlyn evans (@marcooth) January 19, 2021

12.

Any greasy spoon cafe, don’t care which one. Just want to sit down at a decades-old Formica table, order a full English with tea strong enough to melt the spoon. Bliss. ❤️ — Danté Banks (@Dante_Banks) January 19, 2021

13.

that annoying bus that takes you from luton airport parkway station to luton airport — Tash✨ (@tash_wynarczyk) January 19, 2021

14.

The bus stop at Cambridge Circus, opposite Harry Potter, outside McDonalds, drunkenly waiting for the 176 bus home after too many Soho wines. https://t.co/evZhdRmy36 — Tubbs McGuire (@tubbsmcguire) January 19, 2021

15.