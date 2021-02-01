Minds are being blown by this a cappella cover of Microsoft Windows sounds

A South Korean a cappella group, MayTree, has been wowing the internet with their uncanny versions of a bunch of Microsoft Windows sounds.

Watch and wonder.

Author and musician, Mat Osman, shared the clip on Twitter, bringing it to a wider audience.

People were blown away.

Perhaps best of all, Microsoft spotted the clip and had a few things to say.

Follow them on Twitter and YouTube for more amazing performances. We’re crossing our fingers for Nokia ringtones.

READ MORE

Tetris Theme [A Capella]

Source YouTube Image Screengrab