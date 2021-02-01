Minds are being blown by this a cappella cover of Microsoft Windows sounds
A South Korean a cappella group, MayTree, has been wowing the internet with their uncanny versions of a bunch of Microsoft Windows sounds.
Watch and wonder.
Author and musician, Mat Osman, shared the clip on Twitter, bringing it to a wider audience.
Acapella group doing Windows noises pic.twitter.com/BYEiAy7NcY
— Mat Osman (@matosman) January 27, 2021
People were blown away.
I can't turn this off please help https://t.co/GLxujkNLNo
— PCSpecialist (@PCSpecialist) January 28, 2021
I see your sea shanties and I raise you: https://t.co/enYaaLEgll
— Fellipe (@fell_martins) January 28, 2021
i demand these sounds replace my current sounds immediately https://t.co/qyXDn6X7Fj
— Chris Boyd 🇬🇧🇵🇭 (@paperghost) January 27, 2021
Vocal gymnastics… https://t.co/WIdlu6g1dQ
— Bob Harris (@WhisperingBob) January 27, 2021
Perhaps best of all, Microsoft spotted the clip and had a few things to say.
Clippy is so proud right now 😭 https://t.co/IbwBueJF2H
— Microsoft UK (@MicrosoftUK) January 28, 2021
This is aca-mazing.
cc: @MayTree78 pic.twitter.com/AGz7THm6BV
— Microsoft (@Microsoft) January 29, 2021
— MayTree (@MayTree78) January 28, 2021
Follow them on Twitter and YouTube for more amazing performances. We’re crossing our fingers for Nokia ringtones.
