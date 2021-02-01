Marcus Rashford had a very dignified reaction to racist internet trolls

The sports world has had a particularly bad history of racism, where shameful archaic attitudes appear to have remained more widespread than they have in mainstream society – although that is far from perfect.

This means that, sadly, black footballers continue to come in for torrents of abuse, despite the efforts of the Kick It Out campaign and the sport’s recent focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, one of football’s greatest ambassadors and anti-poverty campaigner, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, was subject to racist trolling on Instagram. He had a typically dignified response.

He went on to turn the thread to a more positive note.

The abuse, and that levelled at Marcus’s teammates, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial is now being investigated by police.

People were impressed by the young footballer’s ability to consistently rise above the bigotry.

The problem was discussed – again – on Match of the Day.

It also came to the attention of FA President, Prince William.

This latest in a long line of incidences of racist abuse resulted in a spirited response from the Good Morning Britain team, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

Let’s hope the campaign makes a difference.

