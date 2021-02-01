Marcus Rashford had a very dignified reaction to racist internet trolls

The sports world has had a particularly bad history of racism, where shameful archaic attitudes appear to have remained more widespread than they have in mainstream society – although that is far from perfect.

This means that, sadly, black footballers continue to come in for torrents of abuse, despite the efforts of the Kick It Out campaign and the sport’s recent focus on the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Saturday, one of football’s greatest ambassadors and anti-poverty campaigner, Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford, was subject to racist trolling on Instagram. He had a typically dignified response.

Humanity and social media at its worst. Yes I’m a black man and I live every day proud that I am. No one, or no one comment, is going to make me feel any different. So sorry if you were looking for a strong reaction, you’re just simply not going to get it here — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

I’m not sharing screenshots. It would be irresponsible to do so and as you can imagine there’s nothing original in them. I have beautiful children of all colours following me and they don’t need to read it. Beautiful colours that should only be celebrated. — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

He went on to turn the thread to a more positive note.

In nicer news, @arsenal thank you for the match day programme, really lovely touch that was appreciated. Although I would have felt better if we’d taken the 3 points.. pic.twitter.com/8FoykqrTu2 — Marcus Rashford MBE (@MarcusRashford) January 30, 2021

The abuse, and that levelled at Marcus’s teammates, Axel Tuanzebe and Anthony Martial is now being investigated by police.

#STATEMENT | GMP statement regarding a number of hate comments made online towards football players. We will continue to take all reports of this nature incredibly seriously. pic.twitter.com/j6hSvjkBGR — Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) January 31, 2021

People were impressed by the young footballer’s ability to consistently rise above the bigotry.

Just reading how Marcus Rashford is responding to the racial abuse he received this weekend on twitter. Many of us, much older than him, know that we'd never respond as movingly and maturely as this young man does. He really is the best of Britain at the moment. https://t.co/B1yvZSnuK1 — Hal Cruttenden (@Halcruttenden) January 31, 2021

Rashford is truly the best of us https://t.co/JiCHwx7WU7 — Ian Ford (@ij_ford) January 30, 2021

And 'they' wonder why bending the knee before games in the fight against racism is still necessary https://t.co/tiZ1jVOqg9 — Ian Thomas CBE (@Ian_C_Thomas) January 31, 2021

The problem was discussed – again – on Match of the Day.

Marcus Rashford is the latest footballer to say he's receive racist abuse on social media. This to stop.@IanWright0 @jjenas8 @GaryLineker #MOTD pic.twitter.com/LTIS09ajak — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) January 30, 2021

It also came to the attention of FA President, Prince William.

Racist abuse – whether on the pitch, in the stands, or on social media – is despicable and it must stop now. (1/3) — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) January 31, 2021

This latest in a long line of incidences of racist abuse resulted in a spirited response from the Good Morning Britain team, Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid.

'It's disgusting' – @piersmorgan 'It's absolutely sickening and criminal' – @susannareid100 Piers and Susanna vow to launch a campaign to fine people who post racist abuse on social media after footballers, including @MarcusRashford faced racist abuse. pic.twitter.com/n1BmVsyvd2 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 1, 2021

Let’s hope the campaign makes a difference.

