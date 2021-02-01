People love this video of how they keep baby goats from hurting each other
This is how they stop baby goats from hurting each other and it’s just the content we needed today. More than 5 million people can’t be wrong.
Today I learned that aggressive baby goats have to wear horn noodles to avoid hurting each other pic.twitter.com/NokkoQd2xn
— Parker (@panoparker) January 28, 2021
And just a few things people said about it after the video was shared by @panoparker on Twitter.
horn noodles
— amber thérèse (@atgilpy) January 28, 2021
that’s the scientific term
— Parker (@panoparker) January 28, 2021
Used to work on a farm and our goats had tennis balls on top of their horns, which they would routinely knock off. Noodles look a bit nicer
— Ryan A. Mannion 🌲 (@ryanamannion) January 28, 2021
And it got even better when someone asked this.
Can someone add like a squeaky noise every time they clash?
— Mr. Drew (@TheEppster) January 28, 2021
Say less 🥴 pic.twitter.com/r237ULu09d
— Skit 🍵 (@SkitteaScope) January 28, 2021
Source Twitter @panoparker