The 11 funniest owns of the guy who’s been washing his hair with dog shampoo

When Canadian journalist, Jonathan Kay, senior editor on the Libertarian magazine, Quillette, went to renew his shampoo, he noticed something he hadn’t spotted before.

He shared his discovery with Twitter.

Let’s take a closer look at that label.

And the kicker …

We’re not sure there’s a genuine problem with using dog shampoo on people, and we can only assume he now has a lovely glossy coat and low odours – maybe even a resistance to ticks.

Needless to say, there was no sympathy for the error.

there’s a dog on it tho https://t.co/6X65vL5Kkw — Natalie Shure (@nataliesurely) January 31, 2021

I don’t even care about the dog thing. This man read “advanced odor control” and thought “finally a shampoo for me” https://t.co/PmBpzOwtYQ — Pigeon Fancier (@isabelzawtun) January 31, 2021

you’re stupid. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) January 31, 2021

Okay, EXCEPT, they don't sell dog shampoo in the same section of any store as human shampoo. It's *always* in the pet aisle. Like 100% of the time. So how did you mistakenly buy shampoo for yourself located beside the rawhide and dog beds? — Kim 🎈 (@KimBabij) January 31, 2021

This man has spent a decade trying to convince Canada he is an intellectual tour de force, and for months he's been using dog shampoo with a picture of a dog on it https://t.co/1utJ43bI02 — Evan Hadfield (@Evan_Hadfield) January 31, 2021

