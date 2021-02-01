The 11 funniest owns of the guy who’s been washing his hair with dog shampoo

When Canadian journalist, Jonathan Kay, senior editor on the Libertarian magazine, Quillette, went to renew his shampoo, he noticed something he hadn’t spotted before.

He shared his discovery with Twitter.

Let’s take a closer look at that label.

And the kicker …

We’re not sure there’s a genuine problem with using dog shampoo on people, and we can only assume he now has a lovely glossy coat and low odours – maybe even a resistance to ticks.

Needless to say, there was no sympathy for the error.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

Article Pages: 1 2