‘Cursed Amazon review’

There’s a subReddit called ‘cursed comments’ which, just in case you’re not familiar with it, describes itself like this.

‘Upon seeing a cursed comment, your first reaction should be among the lines of “What the F$k did I just read??” while leaving you speechless at the same time. Incomprehension of the comment just read, or the blatant gruesomeness of it should be enough to not only make you feel mystified but also to draw a smile on your face.’

And just in case you’re still not clear, this particular example has just gone viral because it’s an all-time classic.

Exactly.

‘My girlfriend’s boyfriend is really nice to me.’ ThatBeanBoi06 ‘Well this was one hell of a roller-coaster.’ TomBomTheFreemason ‘It always starts like this, but there’s no room for three persons. So girlfriend must leave.’ ShiroiYokai

Source Reddit u/Garrett-The-Ferret