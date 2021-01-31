The UK has applied to join the Asia-Pacific trading bloc – 9 carefully mapped out concerns

Now that the dust is settling on the UK’s exit deal with the EU, leaving increasing numbers of sectors unhappy with the results, it’s good to see that the government is taking steps to get the country into a trading bloc with those other near neighbours in *checks notes* the Asia-Pacific region.

Labour’s Bill Esterson had some concerns.

He wasn’t the only one.

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

Finally …

Of course! Have to know if it’s the will of the people.

READ MORE

Liz Truss boasted about phoning Australia and got taken down (under) – our 11 favourite reactions

Source BBC Image Screengrab, Artem Beliakin on Unsplash