The UK has applied to join the Asia-Pacific trading bloc – 9 carefully mapped out concerns

Now that the dust is settling on the UK’s exit deal with the EU, leaving increasing numbers of sectors unhappy with the results, it’s good to see that the government is taking steps to get the country into a trading bloc with those other near neighbours in *checks notes* the Asia-Pacific region.

UK applying to join Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP https://t.co/OPmG88wPQa — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) January 30, 2021

Labour’s Bill Esterson had some concerns.

Government says it is applying for Trans Pacific CPTPP. Lower standards on environment, food imports, animal welfare and workers rights. ISDS supports privatisation of public services. Will the UK seek exemptions from these threats to the UK? Will exemptions be allowed? https://t.co/DjXBiL4jgm — Bill Esterson (@Bill_Esterson) January 30, 2021

He wasn’t the only one.

1.

Alternative heading: UK applying to join unelected unaccountable Asia-Pacific free trade pact CPTPP that is based 8,000 miles away. No choice offered to British people. No consultation. No referendum. https://t.co/TBK0Z2YlVp — Otto English (@Otto_English) January 30, 2021

2.

I know there's a lot of Fijians in Rochdale, but I don't think that makes us a Pacific island. https://t.co/wN5NWm4Ejj — Enough Of That Now (@AndyGilder) January 30, 2021

3.

Let’s hope none of the members have an atlas… https://t.co/uaDTLGtxAQ — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) January 30, 2021

4.

Boris Johnson announcing Chris Grayling is in charge of an un-tendered multi £trillion high speed trade tunnel through the center of the earth any minute now https://t.co/HCXhz6647D — HappyToast ★ (@IamHappyToast) January 30, 2021

5.

this is like me storming out of my local co-op and vowing to fly to Fiji every time I need a punnet of grapes from now on pic.twitter.com/LY1RC7gyxy — katie (@supermathskid) January 30, 2021

6.

Totally insane. Leave the world’s biggest free trade area on our doorstep but apply to join one the other side of the globe. https://t.co/36986K3JJ3 — Paddy Briggs 🇪🇺🌈 (@PaddyBriggs) January 30, 2021

7.

Isn't there anything like that a bit closer? https://t.co/nJhi1xKEML — John Chivall (@JohnChivall) January 30, 2021

8.

Good to know it’s not only the foreign sec that doesn’t understand basic geography. — James Heath (@MumblerJamie) January 30, 2021

9.

Awkward misunderstanding after Boris was told he needs to make the benefits of brexit more specific: https://t.co/c4nITGDlOb — Paul Hennell (@hennell) January 30, 2021

Finally …

I'm presuming we'll have a referendum on this, yeah? https://t.co/7VCfCBcYoo — Jamie Worsfold 🇪🇺 (@jamieworsfold) January 30, 2021

Of course! Have to know if it’s the will of the people.

