This newspaper’s technology fail is our Facepalm of the Day

There’s always a large crossover between content in a newspaper and its online version, but one publication went a bit far.

That’s not how hyperlinks work.

Grandma’s first day on the job

Y33T-SPIDER

I’m tapping the newspaper but it’s not doing anything. Does anyone know how to make sure my newspaper can connect to the google? I’ve tried hitting the dial-on routem but it’s not helping. OK google AAL stock OK google it’s not working Linda OK google download to newspaper covid vaccine OK google what channel is newsmax

drewhead118

I.T. Department, have you tried turning it off and on?

MacTechG4

READ MORE

Source r/facepalm Image r/facepalm, karatara on Pexels