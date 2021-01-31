Jemaine Clement had the best response to a former QAnon supporter’s crazy apology

When vocal QAnon supporters were among the crowds that mounted the fatal assault on the Capitol Building on the 6th of January, it brought the bizarre conspiracy theory to the fore.

The ‘Q’ in question is an anonymous 4Chan user, who has convinced the terminally gullible that Donald Trump has been waging a secret war against allegedly paedophile Democrat politicians and left-leaning celebrities.

One former believer faced CNN’s Anderson Cooper, to offer what must be the strangest apology ever to appear on a factual programme.

Watch the whole thing.

For the avoidance of doubt –

Even before we get to the intradimensional bird aliens, this is objectively way off the sanity scale. There were a lot of reactions, including these:

Jemaine Clement, however, dialled it up a notch.

Actor and comedian, Sanjeev Bhaskar had some mitigation to share.

We also have to take our hats off to this beautiful dad joke from director, Duncan Jones.

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Jemaine Clement went viral with his shutdown of this objection to his New Zealand Covid comparison

Source Oliver Darcy Image Screengrab, Screengrab