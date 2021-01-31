Jemaine Clement had the best response to a former QAnon supporter’s crazy apology

When vocal QAnon supporters were among the crowds that mounted the fatal assault on the Capitol Building on the 6th of January, it brought the bizarre conspiracy theory to the fore.

The ‘Q’ in question is an anonymous 4Chan user, who has convinced the terminally gullible that Donald Trump has been waging a secret war against allegedly paedophile Democrat politicians and left-leaning celebrities.

One former believer faced CNN’s Anderson Cooper, to offer what must be the strangest apology ever to appear on a factual programme.

Watch the whole thing.

Former QAnon believer to @andersoncooper: "I apologize for thinking that you ate babies" pic.twitter.com/IcVIwpYykd — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 30, 2021

For the avoidance of doubt –

Yep. You read that right. https://t.co/QA2YwrZx8F — John Avlon (@JohnAvlon) January 31, 2021

Even before we get to the intradimensional bird aliens, this is objectively way off the sanity scale. There were a lot of reactions, including these:

I do hope Hallmark makes an “I’m sorry I thought you ate babies” card. https://t.co/Opuu0rXiNq — Jenny Johnson (@JennyJohnsonHi5) January 30, 2021

I think I knew this shit was crazy but it’s another thing to see/hear how crazy it is first hand https://t.co/tIZ8T5rwB3 — JP (@itmeJP) January 30, 2021

Jemaine Clement, however, dialled it up a notch.

K sure, but why would a robot need to eat babies! https://t.co/Hx2y4tKFYR — Jemaine Clement (@AJemaineClement) January 30, 2021

Actor and comedian, Sanjeev Bhaskar had some mitigation to share.

C’mon it’s an apology that all of us have made at some point — Sanjeev Bhaskar💙 (@TVSanjeev) January 30, 2021

We also have to take our hats off to this beautiful dad joke from director, Duncan Jones.

From what i understand they soak the babies in salt water, then slice them into thin sticks, dry them in paper towel before frying them up and serving them with vinegar. Because robots, Jemaine, love…

…chips. — Duncan Jones (@ManMadeMoon) January 30, 2021

via Gfycat

READ MORE

Jemaine Clement went viral with his shutdown of this objection to his New Zealand Covid comparison

Source Oliver Darcy Image Screengrab, Screengrab