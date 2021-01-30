OJ Simpson’s been vaccinated and these are the only 4 responses you need
Lots of people have been sharing pictures of themselves or their relatives getting vaccinated and it’s spreading a little joy and hope that 2021 will – eventually – be better than 2020.
Except joy wasn’t necessarily the overwhelming reaction when people saw this.
Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c
— O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021
It prompted lots of comments and we’ve read them all so you don’t have to.
It’s nice to see OJ is the one getting stabbed for a change.
— New Year, Same Michael (@ImMichaelDennis) January 29, 2021
I haven't gotten the vaccine yet but if I DID, here's how it would've gone… https://t.co/q2Gb0kTv8c
— Lon Harris (@Lons) January 29, 2021
Once again. The glove don’t fit pic.twitter.com/GSztBwruIx
— Brandon Reichel (@reichelb1998) January 29, 2021
apparently the question "who do I have to kill around here to get a vaccine" is non-rhetorical and the answer is two people https://t.co/CU0biiN0TM
— ℳatt (@matttomic) January 29, 2021
To conclude …
Yeah that's just what I want to see, OJ Simpson getting his vaccine before my elderly Dad and immune compromised me.
— 1RoguePoet (@1RoguePoet) January 29, 2021
And this.
Who had “OJ Simpson being stabbed by a white woman” on their 2021 bingo card? https://t.co/zD4KxbOw0P
— Ethereal bisexual who wears mostly black (@Travon) January 30, 2021
Source Twitter @TheRealOJ32