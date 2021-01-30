OJ Simpson’s been vaccinated and these are the only 4 responses you need

Lots of people have been sharing pictures of themselves or their relatives getting vaccinated and it’s spreading a little joy and hope that 2021 will – eventually – be better than 2020.

Except joy wasn’t necessarily the overwhelming reaction when people saw this.

Get your shot. I got mine!!! pic.twitter.com/hP1rDq5L7c — O.J. Simpson (@TheRealOJ32) January 29, 2021

It prompted lots of comments and we’ve read them all so you don’t have to.

It’s nice to see OJ is the one getting stabbed for a change. — New Year, Same Michael (@ImMichaelDennis) January 29, 2021

I haven't gotten the vaccine yet but if I DID, here's how it would've gone… https://t.co/q2Gb0kTv8c — Lon Harris (@Lons) January 29, 2021

Once again. The glove don’t fit pic.twitter.com/GSztBwruIx — Brandon Reichel (@reichelb1998) January 29, 2021

apparently the question "who do I have to kill around here to get a vaccine" is non-rhetorical and the answer is two people https://t.co/CU0biiN0TM — ℳatt (@matttomic) January 29, 2021

To conclude …

Yeah that's just what I want to see, OJ Simpson getting his vaccine before my elderly Dad and immune compromised me. — 1RoguePoet (@1RoguePoet) January 29, 2021

And this.

Who had “OJ Simpson being stabbed by a white woman” on their 2021 bingo card? https://t.co/zD4KxbOw0P — Ethereal bisexual who wears mostly black (@Travon) January 30, 2021

