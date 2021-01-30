MSNBC just trolled Donald Trump with an ‘accidental’ Jerry Maguire clip and it’s glorious

Troll of the day goes to MSNBC – stick with us – where host Brian Williams informed viewers that the channel had the first footage of Donald Trump meeting Kevin McCarthy, the Republican minority leader in Congress.

McCarthy was widely criticised for meeting with the former so-called president, but you don’t have to know too much about the politics to enjoy it, you might be glad to know.

Boom!

And here are our favourite things people said about it.

The greatest news clip ever from @11thHour with Brian Williams! This sums up the meeting between @GOPLeader Kevin McCarthy and the Palm Beach bully. You won't want to miss this 🤣 pic.twitter.com/RUma5yFhEJ — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams' sense of humor is so dry that it could easily play substitute for a bowl of rice if your phone ever gets drenched 😂 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams with one of the most epic trolls ever. Check out his coverage of the clandestine meeting at Mar-a-lago yesterday, when Kevin McCarthy ran back to report on the status of his QAnon bidding in the Senate…pic.twitter.com/YUYWXPtEqR — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 29, 2021

Brian Williams' deadpan humor completes me. 😂 https://t.co/kM8tHewkC0 — Ed O'Malley (@EdOMalley) January 29, 2021

Nothing but love for whoever rolled the wrong clip. We all have those days, friend. pic.twitter.com/BP0CwOR5iF — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) January 29, 2021

This may be the best live resignation in history pic.twitter.com/A3HrKAkN36 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 29, 2021

To conclude …

Brian Williams and his producers for the win… pic.twitter.com/XhIE3ujW3x — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) January 29, 2021

