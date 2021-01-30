‘March 2020 lockdown vs January 2021 lockdown’ is very funny and painfully relatable

This video comparing the current lockdown with life in the first one by Serena Terry – @mammybanter on TikTok – is one of the funniest and definitely the most relatable thing we’ve seen this week.

And there was more!

The video went even more viral after it was shared by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox on Twitter.

😂😂😂 could not be more accurate!!!! — Briony May Williams (@brionymaybakes) January 28, 2021

This is just life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️🙋🏻‍♀️ me right now !!!! — clare (@clareb25) January 28, 2021

This lady has kept me going throughout lockdown! Never fails to make me laugh and totally relate 😂 — Kate Stacey (@rikbug80) January 28, 2021

And you can find @mammybanter on Tiktok here.

Source @mammybanter

H/T @sarajcox