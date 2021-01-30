‘March 2020 lockdown vs January 2021 lockdown’ is very funny and painfully relatable

This video comparing the current lockdown with life in the first one by Serena Terry – @mammybanter on TikTok – is one of the funniest and definitely the most relatable thing we’ve seen this week.

@mammybanter

March 2020 lockdown vs January 2021 lockdown – Part 1 ##tiktokmums ##mumsoftiktok ##tiktokkitchen ##mumlife

♬ original sound – Mammy Banter

And there was more!

@mammybanter

March lockdown 2020 vs January Lockdown 2021 – Part 2 ##tiktokmums ##tiktokkitchen ##mumsoftiktok ##mumlife

♬ original sound – Mammy Banter

The video went even more viral after it was shared by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox on Twitter.

And you can find @mammybanter on Tiktok here.

