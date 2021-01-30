‘March 2020 lockdown vs January 2021 lockdown’ is very funny and painfully relatable
This video comparing the current lockdown with life in the first one by Serena Terry – @mammybanter on TikTok – is one of the funniest and definitely the most relatable thing we’ve seen this week.
@mammybanter
March 2020 lockdown vs January 2021 lockdown – Part 1 ##tiktokmums ##mumsoftiktok ##tiktokkitchen ##mumlife
And there was more!
@mammybanter
March lockdown 2020 vs January Lockdown 2021 – Part 2 ##tiktokmums ##tiktokkitchen ##mumsoftiktok ##mumlife
The video went even more viral after it was shared by Radio 2 DJ Sara Cox on Twitter.
😂😂😂 could not be more accurate!!!!
— Briony May Williams (@brionymaybakes) January 28, 2021
This is just life 🤣🤣🤣🤣🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️🙋🏻♀️ me right now !!!!
— clare (@clareb25) January 28, 2021
This lady has kept me going throughout lockdown! Never fails to make me laugh and totally relate 😂
— Kate Stacey (@rikbug80) January 28, 2021
And you can find @mammybanter on Tiktok here.
READ MORE
James Blunt wins comeback of the day. Again
Source @mammybanter
H/T @sarajcox