This Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene went viral all over again because it’s gold

You’ll probably have seen Republican congresswoman and QAnon supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene has been attracting attention for, well, supporting QAnon for a start.

But she’s also been busy filling her valuable time by filing articles of impeachment against Joe Biden, meeting Katie Hopkins, that kind of thing.

And it sent this old takedown by Democrat congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez viral all over again on Reddit because it was just so perfect.

First up, Marjorie Taylor Greene, who said this on Twitter.

As a blonde woman, I would like to take a moment to thank Congresswoman @AOC. She has single handily put an end to all “dumb blonde” jokes. Blondes everywhere appreciate your service and your sacrifice! — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 20, 2020

Cue AOC.

Don’t worry Mrs. Greene, I completely understand why you need to swing + miss at my intellect to make yourself feel better. You seem to have some trouble spelling your own insults correctly. Next time try “single-handedly,” it’ll work better. Good luck writing legislation! https://t.co/y33JXVfxDc — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 21, 2020

Oof.

The exchange was shared by Redditor Mysticalmayo and prompted lots of comments like these.

‘AOC puts another idiot back in her place.’ DerMeme ‘When you take a shot at the Queen you best not miss. Margie Greene missed.’ michaelb1

YESSS END HER OH MY GOD pic.twitter.com/rbKcs6xCmW — janae | MMlW (@sapphictomaz) September 21, 2020

