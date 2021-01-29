This cat learning a coin trick went viral because it really is next level stuff (wait for it …)

The video of this cat learning a coin trick went viral because it is so impressive.

Wait for it, wait for it. But don’t blink, because you might miss it.

‘Is this what they call cat reflexes?’ asked b1llclinton.

Boom!

And just a few of the things people said about it after the video went viral on Reddit.

‘Ok that was really fast.’ Schwiliinker ‘Its like one giant fast-twitch muscle.’ Orangeautumns ‘And then knocks over your iced tea.’ bananamussel ‘You can teach cats things? Turns out mine isn’t stupid, he’s just an asshole.’ SpamHandshake ‘I realized this when every morning my cat would push something off of my table and quickly lick some milk out of my cereal bowl while I was picking up the item.’ snottydottie

Last word to this person …

‘It’s a “COPYCAT”!!’ RolandIV

Get out.

READ MORE

This hilarious video of a panda messing around with a snowman is the content we need right now

Source Reddit u/b1llclinton YouTube