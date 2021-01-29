This agony aunt’s response to a homophobic mother is simply supreme

This agony aunt’s response to a homophobic mother unhappy that her son was gay went viral because it’s so perfect, shared by vfx_king over on Reddit

And it didn’t stop there. The letter was originally published in the Chicago Tribune in 2013 and here’s the response in full, posted by fellow Redditor ansoni-.

‘Dear Betrayed: You could teach your son an important lesson by changing your own sexuality to show him how easy it is. Try it for the next year or so: Stop being a heterosexual to demonstrate to your son that a person’s sexuality is a matter of choice — to be dictated by one’s parents, the parents’ church and social pressure. ‘I assume that my suggestion will evoke a reaction that your sexuality is at the core of who you are. The same is true for your son. He has a right to be accepted by his parents for being exactly who he is. ‘When you “forget” a child’s birthday, you are basically negating him as a person. It is as if you are saying that you have forgotten his presence in the world. How very sad for him. ‘Pressuring your son to change his sexuality is wrong. If you cannot learn to accept him as he is, it might be safest for him to live elsewhere.’

And just two of the things people said about it.

‘How do you manage to tell on yourself this hard? Even if you ignore the homophobic context, this just sounds like an awful parent in general who is more concerned with themselves than their child.’ DonnyLamsonx ‘This is actually really nice advice. It gives as direct of an analogy as possible so that if the parent has any chance of empathizing with their child this should work. The person trusted Amy enough to ask for their advice so this non-aggressive but very direct response is great. Nice to see someone actually trying to help make change instead of just retaliating cruelly.(even if the parent is clearly wrong)

People like Amy should be doing this job 5/5 stars.’ LookBoo2

